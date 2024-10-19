LAPITA, DUBAI PARKS™ AND RESORTS LAUNCHES PINKTOBER LU’WOW BRUNCH AND INITIATIVES FOR BREAST CANCER AWARENESS MONTH

(MENAFN- Current Global) Dubai, 15 October 2024: This October, Lapita, Dubai Parks™ and Resorts invites families and friends to join a heartfelt celebration of resilience and support during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. With a commitment to raising funds and spreading awareness, the resort will be adorned in pink and filled with meaningful experiences that celebrate life and hope.

Guests visiting the resort will have the opportunity to leave messages of support on the Tree of Hope, prominently displayed in the lobby as a symbol of Lapita’s unwavering commitment in raising funds and changing lives with Al Jalila Foundation. Visitors can write a personalised message of hope on a polaroid snapshot and hang it on the tree.

Children can also create special pink bracelets at the TIKI House from Tuesday to Sunday at 1:30pm to 5:30pm and craft beautiful bracelets for just AED 25. Half of all profits will be donated to Pink October charities, ensuring that every bracelet made makes a difference. In addition, little ones can enjoy henna and face painting at the Kids Club from 2:00pm to 3:00pm for AED 10, with 100% of the profits going to charity.

The signature Pinktober Lu’Wow on 19th October, invites guests to come together in celebration of women’s strength and resilience, promising a joyful experience complete with a hearty brunch at Kalea Restaurant, live music by a Trio Band, captivating performances by Fijian dancers, and a delectable array of pink-themed culinary delights. Brunch packages start from AED 250 for soft beverages and AED 350 for house beverages, allowing guests to indulge in four hours of entertainment from 12:00pm onwards. In a gesture of support, each guest will receive a special farewell gift, with proceeds benefiting vital cancer research initiatives.

Lapita, Dubai Parks™ and Resorts General Manager Faiek El Saadani, emphasized the importance of this initiative: “We are pleased to support such an important cause with our Pinktober initiatives at Lapita, Dubai Parks™ and Resorts. Our aim is to create a space where families can come together, engage in meaningful activities, and show their support for a cause that affects so many lives.”

As part of Lapita’s initiatives, women can participate in the highly anticipated Women’s Epic Trail Run in collaboration with Dubai Parks™ and Resorts. Taking place on Saturday 19th October, this women-only race marks the debut of the Women’s Epic Trail Run celebrating strength, community and empowerment. Runners will kick off with warm-up before tackling the trail run of their choice including a 5K fun run, a 10K trail adventure, or the ultimate 20K epic challenge. Every participant will receive an exclusive Women’s Epic swag bag, packed with necessities, adding a special touch to this event filled with camaraderie and purpose. After the race, attendees can relax with a yoga or stretching class, and wrap up the day with a celebratory breakfast or lunch to recharge.

Participants can also enjoy a special pre-race day on Friday 18th October, with exclusive activities like shero run sessions, deep calm breathwork, and neuro yoga from the brain to the soul, designed to inspire and motivate.

Throughout the month, Lapita, Dubai Parks™ and Resorts offers unique experiences at its multiple dining venues. Palama Terrace is offering delicious pink treats, pastries, and beverages, such as the pink frappe and pink mocktails for AED 35 or a donut and pink frappe for AED 39, with a percentage of the proceeds being donated to breast cancer charities. There’s also a live Trio Band performing on 19th October. At ARI Pool and Bar Restaurant, guests can enjoy a signature burger and pink mocktail for just AED 75 throughout the month and at Hikina Restaurant guests can cool off with a special pink iced tea for AED 30.

This Pinktober, Lapita, Dubai Parks™ and Resorts looks forward to welcoming guests to participate in this meaningful campaign, uniting in the fight against breast cancer.

