Pakistan's Exports To Afghanistan Rise By 94%

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Pakistani officials have claimed that the country's exports to Afghanistan have increased by 94%.

According to state-affiliated Pakistani media, the country's exports to Afghanistan increased significantly by 94% in September of this year compared to the same month last year and 44% compared to the previous month.

Pakistani also reported that the total value of Pakistan's exports to Afghanistan in September was $12.8 million, compared to $6.6 million in September 2023.

In August of this year, Pakistan's exports to Afghanistan were valued at $8.9 million. Pakistani officials stated that exports to Afghanistan increased by 59% from July to September compared to the first three months of the current financial year.

The Taliban administration has yet to comment on Pakistan's claim of a 94% increase in exports to Afghanistan.

These trade statistics highlight the growing economic interdependence between the two neighbouring countries despite ongoing political tensions and security challenges.

As Afghanistan faces severe economic difficulties, the rise in imports from Pakistan may provide some relief, but questions remain about how sustainable this trade growth is in the long term amid the current instability in the region.

