EC Orders Removal Of Jharkhand Acting DGP Ahead Of Polls, Cites History Of Complaints During Previous Elections
Date
10/19/2024 3:10:23 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) EC orders removal of acting DGP of poll-bound Jharkhand due to history of complaints against him in previous elections: Sources.
