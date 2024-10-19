عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
EC Orders Removal Of Jharkhand Acting DGP Ahead Of Polls, Cites History Of Complaints During Previous Elections

EC Orders Removal Of Jharkhand Acting DGP Ahead Of Polls, Cites History Of Complaints During Previous Elections


10/19/2024 3:10:23 AM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) EC orders removal of acting DGP of poll-bound Jharkhand due to history of complaints against him in previous elections: Sources.

MENAFN19102024007365015876ID1108797045


Live Mint

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search