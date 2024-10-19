Authorities Show Consequences Of Zmiivka Shelling In Kherson Region
10/19/2024 3:09:03 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Authorities have shown the consequences of a Russian drone attack on the village of Zmiivka in the Kherson region, where houses were heavily damaged.
According to Ukrinform, this was reported on facebook by the Kherson Regional Military Administration.
“Yesterday the Occupation forces attacked Zmiivka. The enemy attacked civilian houses with drones. Three hits were recorded, resulting in fires,” the statement said.
It is noted that the houses are significantly damaged. No people were injured.
As Ukrinform reported, nine people were injured in Kherson regio yesterday, October 18, as a result of Russian strikes.
Photo: Kherson Regional Military Administration
