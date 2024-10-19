Sybiha Receives Hungary's Deputy Foreign Minister

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Friday, October 18, for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha received Deputy Minister of Foreign and Foreign Affairs of Hungary Levente Magyar at the of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

This was reported by the MFA press service, Ukrinform reports.

It is noted that the meeting took place in continuation of the constructive dialogue between the parties.

"During the meeting, the parties discussed key issues of bilateral relations and emphasized the need to develop Ukrainian-Hungarian relations in the spirit of good neighborliness," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on September 30, Minister for Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha paid a working visit to Budapest, where he held bilateral talks with his Hungarian counterpart, Peter Szijjarto.