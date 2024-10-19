Israeli Occupation Attacks Two Hospitals North Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Oct 19 (KUNA) -- Israeli force attacked the Kamal Adwan and Indonesian hospitals in north Gaza Strip on Saturday, causing major damage.

Palestinian authorities said in a press statement that the Israeli aggression force launched artillery attack on Indonesia hospital, cutting off the power and besieging the building.

The medical staff and over 40 patients are in extreme danger in the hospital, said the authorities, adding that the Israeli occupation force also attacked displaced citizens in the hospital's surroundings.

Meanwhile, the attack on Kamal Adwan hospital killed one person and injured several others, they said.

They called on the international community to save what's left of the medical field in Gaza.

Earlier today, the Israeli aggression force killed 33 Palestinians, among them 21 women in Jabalia refugee camp. (end)

