Madhuri Dixit Has This Special Message For Priyanka Chopra

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 19 (IANS) Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently took to Instagram to express her heartfelt gratitude to Madhuri Dixit for her kind words of praise for her 'Paani.'

In an Instagram post, Madhuri appreciated the creativity and hard work of the whole team, urging fans to watch the film. The Marathi film, which addresses the critical global issue of water scarcity, is bankrolled by Priyanka's production house.

Taking to her Instagram story, the 'Dostana' reposted Madhuri's post, writing, "Thank you @madhuridixitnene." Heaping praise on the film, the 'Dil To Pagal Hai' actress shared the trailer of the film on her Instagram and wrote, "Bravo to the whole team for commendable creativity and hardwork! Please go and show them love and support. Paani is now out in theatres." She also tagged Priyanka and director Addinath M. Kothare in her post.

Backed by Priyanka Chopra and her mother, Madhu Chopra's production house, Purple Pebble Pictures, 'Paani' stars Addinath, Rucha Vaidya, Subodh Bhave, Rajit Kapur, Kishor Kadam, Nitin Dixit and Sachin Goswami, among others. The film won the 66th National Film Awards in 2019 under the Best Film on Environment Conservation category.

Yesterday, a special screening of the film was held in Mumbai. Priyanka Chopra attended the screening with her mother, Madhu Chopra, and brother Siddharth Chopra. Filmmakers Sooraj Barjatya and Mahesh Manjrekar, as well as the cast and crew of 'Paani', were also present. At the event, PeeCee made a style statement in a shimmery beige gown that she paired with dazzling earrings.

The film will hit theatres on October 19.

Speaking about the theatrical release of 'Paani', Priyanka Chopra said in a statement, "I'm thrilled to share 'Paani' with the world, a true passion project that tackles a vital issue. This film is special and challenging to make but so relevant for the time we live in. This is an inspiring story of one man's journey to find solutions that will radically change the lives of all those around him."