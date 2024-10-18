COP30 Sparks Arab Interest In Brazil

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – The UN COP30 climate summit in Belém, Brazil, set for November 2025, is already sparking interest from Arab countries. From October 14 to 18, Fernanda Baltazar, director of institutional relations at the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC ), visited Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, accompanied by Rafael Solimeo, the director of the ABCC's office in Dubai. They held meetings with companies and public agencies, with COP30 being a key topic on their agenda.

“We held meetings for COP30 to understand with some partners, entities, and international organizations based here, especially in the UAE, how we can form partnerships and start joint activities looking toward COP30,” she said. In 2023, COP28 took place in Dubai, UAE, an event that saw significant participation from Brazil, both through the government and through companies and industry associations.

“We are already trying to position ourselves and map out opportunities, looking at movements and discussions so that we can establish ourselves as interlocutors and provide support to companies and institutions from Arab countries during COP30,” Baltazar said.

During their visit to Saudi Arabia, Baltazar and Solimeo met with local investment companies and institutions. In the UAE, they had meetings with officials from the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce, the Sharjah University, and the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), among other organizations.

Before arriving in the Middle East, Baltazar was in Baku, Azerbaijan, which will host COP29 this year from November 11 to 22. There, she participated in events related to COP29 and the Halal do Brasil project spearheaded by the ABCC and the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil) to promote made-in-Brazil halal products-fit for Muslim consumption-across international markets.

Read more:

Arab chamber brings Brazilian halal to Azerbaijan

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

Arab-Brazilian Chamber

The post COP30 sparks Arab interest in Brazil appeared first on ANBA News Agency .