Separated At Birth-A Father & Daughter Are Reunited Through The Music Of A Violin SUMMER RAIN Is Now Available On VOD

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A timeless tale of family connection, SUMMER RAIN is an evocative new film exploring the enduring bonds of family. Written and Produced by Sun Hui East and Directed by Josiah David Warren, this touching story follows the journey of a father and daughter whose lives are pulled apart but whose connection remains unbroken and how the alluring sounds of violin help them find their way back to each other.At the heart of SUMMER RAIN is a poignant narrative about the passage of time and the power of promises. Though the father and daughter neither realized what had happened in the past, they were unmistakably drawn to each other when they did meet. The girl's mother had died shortly after giving birth, and in a crazy turn of events, the maid's daughter switched the child for her own-yet years of cover-up and deception were not enough to keep the father separated from the daughter. Amazingly, the music of the mother's violin brings them back together again.SUMMER RAIN is a tribute to the resilience of the human spirit and the deep connections we form. It reminds us that love can transcend time and circumstance. And as this father and daughter find their way back to each other through music, it showcases the divine help that guides us in our darkest moments.The film features a talented cast, including rising star Josiah David Warren as Andre, Ammie Masterson as Rose, Michelle Masker as Angelina, and Mary Becquet as Hannah. Their performances bring depth and authenticity to the characters, captivating audiences with their emotional journey. In addition to directing and acting, Josiah David Warren orchestrates a brilliant composition. He crafted a moving score that intertwines with the narrative, reinforcing the theme of music as a universal language connecting people.SUMMER RAIN is not just a story of nostalgia; it's a cinematic experience that resonates with audiences of all ages. With stunning visuals, a compelling script, and a powerful message of hope, the film invites viewers to reflect on their connections and the promises that shape their lives.The film was released on all major platforms on October 15, 2024, and is being distributed by BMG-Global.About BMG-Global:BMG-Global is dedicated to distributing heartfelt films exploring human relationships' complexities and the beauty of shared experiences. With a commitment to resonate storytelling, BMG-Global distributes films that inspire and uplift audiences around the world.Audiences can watch the film today on Amazon , Google Play , AppleTV, or Fandango at Home . For DVD purchases, please visit Amazon DVD.

