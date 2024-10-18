CVC’S Credit Rating Drops As Debt Restructuring Concludes

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) S&P Global Ratings has lowered CVC Corp's national credit rating from 'brCC' to 'D'. This change follows the company's completion of a debt restructuring process for its outstanding debentures.



The downgrade reflects S&P's view that the restructuring amounts to a default event. CVC, Brazil's largest operator, reached an agreement with debenture holders to modify its debt terms.



The company extended the final maturity to 2028 and reduced interest costs. This restructuring involved a mandatory amortization of about R$160 million ($28 million).



The move decreased the principal amount from R$705 million ($126 million) to R$545 million ($97 million). The interest rate on the debt saw a reduction from CDI + 5.50% to CDI + 4.85%.



CVC could potentially lower this rate further to CDI + 4.50% if it achieves a minimum BBB credit rating . S&P analysts stated that these changes constitute a default due to the cost reduction and maturity extension.







However, S&P noted that this transaction could benefit CVC 's liquidity profile and capital structure. The rating agency believes this might improve the company's credit quality over time.

CVC's Financial Restructuring and Future Growth Plans

CVC has been working to restructure its finances since mid-2023 when new management took over. The travel industry in Brazil has faced challenges from currency depreciation and reduced capacity.



These factors have impacted companies like CVC, leading to financial strain. S&P expects this restructuring to provide CVC with greater financial flexibility. The company aims to return to positive cash flow generation in the coming years.



CVC's management views this as the final step in the company's restructuring process. They now plan to focus on growth initiatives like digitalization and new store formats.



Analysts will closely monitor CVC's ability to improve operations and meet new debt obligations starting in 2026.



This restructuring marks a significant moment for CVC as it aims to strengthen its financial position. The company seeks to regain competitiveness in the Brazilian travel market following pandemic-related disruptions.



CVC's success now depends on its ability to execute its turnaround strategy effectively while navigating industry challenges.

