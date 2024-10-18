ORIGYN (OGY), A Decentralized RWA Certification Protocol, Listed On Bitmart Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) BitMart, a global digital asset trading platform, listed ORIGYN (OGY) for all BitMart users on October 18, 2024. The OGY/USDT trading pair was officially available for trading at 10:00 (UTC).







What is ORIGYN (OGY)?

ORIGYN (OGY) is the world's most advanced Real-World Asset (RWA) certification protocol built on the Internet Computer (ICP) blockchain. It enables the creation of digital certificates that can store any type of data, such as images, documents, videos, and entire applications, fully on-chain at a fraction of the cost of competitors. These certificates provide a secure, transparent, and efficient method for validating and managing valuable assets.

OGY is the protocol's deflationary utility token, used for minting certificates, facilitating transactions, and staking for governance in the decentralized ORIGYN DAO. Already deployed across various industries including gold, diamonds, and art certification, ORIGYN offers a game-changing solution for the certification of physical and digital assets.

Why ORIGYN (OGY)?

ORIGYN stands out with its unique Tokenomics 3.0 model, which simplifies the token economy while maximizing benefits for its holders. Instead of creating new tokens, ORIGYN utilizes existing OGY tokens to reward staked holders through the ORIGYN Reward Account (ORA), incentivizing long-term engagement. Additionally, the ORIGYN's DAO transparent governance model empowers users by giving them voting power over key decisions.

ORIGYN's commitment to liquidity, decentralization, and cross-chain interoperability enhances its accessibility and scalability. Strategic partnerships, such as with METALOR and Gold DAO, for Gold Bars, Gil Sertissage for Diamonds, Federitaly for Made in Italy, and Leo Calliard for Art certifications further expand the ecosystem and set a strong basis over a number of asset classes ORIGYN is being already utilized. The partnerships represent a concrete basis for future adoption and penetration into new sectors such as luxury goods and watches, music, and more to come!

About BitMart

BitMart Exchange is a premier global digital assets trading platform. With millions of users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinGecko , BitMart currently offers 1,400+ trading pairs with one of the lowest trading fees in the industry. Constantly evolving and growing, BitMart is interested in crypto's potential to drive innovation and promote financial inclusion. To learn more about BitMart, visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) , or join their Telegram for updates, news, and promotions. Download the BitMart App to trade anytime, anywhere.

About ORIGYN (OGY)

Token Name: ORIGYN

Token Symbol: OGY

Token Type: ICP

Total Supply: 10,417,549,745 OGY

To learn more about ORIGYN (OGY), please visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) and join their Telegram .

BitMart Social Media

English Telegram | Asia Telegram | BitMart Exchange X (Twitter) I

BitMart Research X (Twitter) | BitMart Homepage | BitMart App I

Sign up on BitMart, and start trading today!