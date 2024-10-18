For the track and the road: The 2025 911 GT3 and 911 GT3 with Touring Package

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Porsche marks 25th anniversary with double premiere

. Exhilarating naturally aspirated 4.0-liter naturally engine

. Shortened gearing through a modified final drive ratio

. 911 GT3 with Touring Package offers optional rear seats for first time

. Weissach and Lightweight (Leichtbau) packages offer more customization

. New, optional lightweight carbon fiber bucket seats with folding function

T he 911 GT3 has offered the ultimate combination of racing genes and day-to-day usability since its introduction in 1999. To mark its 25th anniversary, two versions of the new model will launch simultaneously for the first time: as a track-focused sports car with a rear wing and as a more understated version with a Touring Package. With tailor-made packages and innovative options, the GT3 variants can be customized to the customer's taste and intended use more now than ever before.

The 911 GT3 enters its next generation and 25th anniversary year with an expanded lightweight equipment strategy, a naturally aspirated 4.0-liter boxer engine with 502 hp, and 331 lb.-ft. of torque, and new, highly customer-focused options. The Weissach Package, available for the first time in the 911 GT3, offers even more custom configuration for track use. Other options that further enhance its precision and sportiness are also available.

“Particularly on winding country roads, you can clearly feel that the steering is even better tuned than its predecessor,” says Porsche brand ambassador Walter Röhrl.“It instils even greater confidence in the car because it responds with more composure from the center position without losing any of its directness. The shorter gear ratios also significantly enhance driving pleasure on country roads.”

911 GT3 with modern styling

The new 911 GT3 models feature a sharpened design in the front and rear as well as improved aerodynamics. In both variants, the redesigned front diffuser, the shape of the spoiler lip, and modified underbody air guides increase downforce and optimize air flow. Redesigned Matrix Design LED headlights, available on the 911 GT3 with an optional white accent ring, consolidate the light functions of the 911 and eliminate the need for additional lights in the front fascia. This creates a clearly structured appearance and enables an enlarged air inlet area. In the rear, the diffuser, air inlets, side plates on the wing, and the decklid are all redesigned.

Porsche uses special teardrop shaped trailing arms on the double-wishbone front axle. They increase downforce at high speeds and improve brake cooling. On the new 911 GT3, the front ball joint of the lower trailing arm sits lower on the front axle to create an anti-dive effect that reduces pitching under braking. This helps maintain consistent aerodynamic balance under heavy braking, which is important during corner entry at high speed on a track. The 911 GT3 adopted these modifications from the current 911 GT3 RS. The 911 GT3 comes standard with 255/35 ZR 20 (front) and 315/30 ZR 21 (rear) sport tires. Customers can also buy model-specific, street-legal ultra high performance tires through approved retailers.

Touring Package available from launch and even more customizable

The“Touring Package” designation goes back to an equipment variant of the 1973 911 Carrera RS 2.7. It has been part of the GT3 program since 2017. The 911 GT3 with Touring Package dispenses with the fixed wing and thus preserves the silhouette of the 911. An active rear spoiler with a Gurney flap and refined underbody air guides provide aerodynamic balance.

The interior of the preceding 911 GT3 with Touring Package was already a point of distinction compared to the standard GT3. A wide range of high quality colored leather upholsteries gave customers the ability to customize their car. This concept expands in the new model. Fulfilling a longstanding customer request, rear seats are now available as an option for the first time, and specifically with the Touring Package.

Lightweight design throughout

Its carefully controlled curb weight contributes to the agile and direct handling of the 911 GT3. The new 911 GT3 goes all-in on lightweight design. New, silver-colored lightweight aluminum wheels reduce unsprung mass by roughly 3.3 lbs. compared to the previous model. Magnesium wheels are available as an option with the Weissach Package for the GT3 or the Lightweight (Leichtbau) Package for the GT3 with Touring Package and they save approximately 20 lbs. A new 40 Ah lithium-ion lightweight battery also keeps weight in check by shaving off another roughly 9.9 lbs as compared to the standard 60 Ah of the previous model.

Eight percent shorter gear ratio

The 4.0-liter, naturally aspirated engine in the new 911 GT3 has been designed for current, significantly stricter exhaust standards and equipped with two particulate filters and four catalytic converters. Despite the powerful emission control system, the 911 GT3 still makes spine tingling sounds as the engine revs to 9,000 rpm. The engine maintained its impressive power through a series of optimization measures including the camshaft profile of the 911 GT3 RS and revised cylinder heads. Optimized butterfly valves in the individual throttle bodies and improved oil coolers also contribute, enabling the 4.0-liter boxer engine to generate 502 hp. In addition, both the seven-speed PDK and the six-speed GT Sport manual transmission have a final drive ratio that is eight percent shorter than in the predecessor. Both gearbox options are available for both the 911 GT3 and the 911 GT3 with Touring Package. The new 911 GT3 accelerates to 60 mph in 3.2 seconds with PDK and reaches a top track speed of 193 mph (manual gearbox: 3.7 s; 195 mph).

“On the track, the new 911 GT3 enables even better control because it holds even steadier and handles better on bumps and when driving over curbs thanks to the optimized damper tuning,” says brand ambassador Jörg Bergmeister.“The anti-dive system noticeably reduces the pitching movement when braking. As a result, the balance of the car remains significantly more consistent.”

CFRP bucket seat with folding seatback

For the new 911 GT3, a new lightweight bucket seats with a folding backrest and a seat shell made of CFRP is available as an option. The seat is equipped with an integrated thorax airbag, electric height adjustment and manual longitudinal adjustment; a three-stage seat heater is standard. A part of the headrest padding can also be removed to improve ergonomics for most drivers when wearing a helmet while driving on track. The folding function of the backrest enables better access to the space behind the seats or to access the newly available rear seats in the case of the 911 GT3 with Touring Package. As an alternative, customers can also order the 18-way Adaptive Sports Seats Plus.

The two-seat standard cockpit in the new 911 GT3 is based on the design of the current 911 models. Unlike the Carrera models, however, the 911 GT3 is not started with a button, but still has a rotary ignition switch. The digital instrument panel in the center supports the driver with a clearly structured display and control concept. Thanks to the contrasting color scheme, the tachometer and stopwatch can be read in a flash. The“Track Screen” display mode reduces the digital displays to the left and right of the tachometer to key data on tires, oil, water and fuel and indicates the optimal shifting time to the driver by way of a shift flash. If desired, the tachometer display can be rotated so that the cut-off speed of 9,000 rpm is at the 12 o'clock marking.

In addition, the sports car comes with enhanced standard equipment including LED Matrix design headlights and a smartphone compartment with up to 15 W wireless charging.

Individual packages for 911 GT3 and 911 GT3 Touring

Porsche offers various equipment packages for the new 911 GT3. For the first time, the options list includes the Weissach Package. So-equipped, the anti-roll bar, coupling rods and shear panel of the rear axle are made of CFRP as is the roof, side plates of the rear wing, exterior mirror top shells, mirror triangles and the air blades in the front area. Additional leather and Race-Tex upholstery enhance the look of the interior. For the first time, the upper side of the dashboard on the 911 GT3 is covered in anti-glare Race-Tex. CFRP door handles and storage nets optimize the interior door panels for a lightweight design. Forged magnesium wheels are also available as additional cost options.

For the 911 GT3 with Touring Package, Porsche offers the Lightweight Package. Here, the roof painted in the exterior color as well as the anti-roll bar, coupling rods and shear panel on the rear axle are made of CFRP. The forged magnesium wheels and lightweight door panels are also part of the package. In conjunction with the standard six-speed GT Sport gearbox, the shortened gear lever from the 911 S/T is used. In front of the gear lever, a plaque with the inscription“Leichtbau” indicates the package.

“The new 911 GT3 has become even more exhilarating and individual. We dug into a wealth of details and gave it many features that our customers wanted. This allows the GT3 to be adapted even more specifically to the purpose or preferences of the driver,” says Andreas Preuninger, Head of GT Cars.

Exclusive chronograph is a“sports car for the wrist”

Exclusively for owners of the 911 GT3 and the 911 GT3 with Touring Package, Porsche Design has created an exceptional timepiece that translates the design and performance of the sports car to the wrist. The 911 GT3 chronograph and the 911 GT3 with Touring Package chronograph are equipped with the precise, COSC-certified Porsche Design WERK 01.200 movement, which has a flyback function. The ultra-lightweight titanium case, available optionally with black titanium carbide coating, combines sports car design with modern watchmaking. The GT3 design dial with yellow accents and hexagonal structure evokes the vehicle's instrument panel, while the winding rotor is based on the design of the GT3 rims. The dial ring is available in all exterior colors of the 911 GT3 and the Touring Package, as well as in the colors of the Paint to Sample program. The band, crafted using original Porsche interior leather and thread, is also matched to the respective configuration of the vehicle.

The new Porsche 911 GT3 and the new Porsche 911 GT3 with Touring Package can be ordered starting at the end of the year, and are expected to reach US Porsche Centers in Summer, 2025 with an MSRP of $222,500 excluding $1,995 for delivery, processing and handling.

