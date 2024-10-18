CM Omar Urges Cabinet Colleagues To Actively Monitor Different Departments

After the J-K Lieutenant Governor allocated portfolios to the newly-inducted ministers in the Omar Abdullah-led Cabinet on Friday, the chief minster chaired a review meeting of several departments at the Secretariat here, an official spokesman said.

At the meeting, Abdullah assessed the performance and progress of the various departments and asserted the government's commitment to transparency and accountability in their functioning.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, Advisor to chief minister Nasir Aslam Wani, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Cabinet ministers and other administrative secretaries.

The chief secretary presented a detailed briefing highlighting the notable achievements of the various departments, the current status of the ongoing projects, and the deadlines for their completion, the spokesman said.

The discussions included future strategies to improve governance and enhance service delivery across the Union Territory, he added.

Reiterating the necessity of adhering to deadlines, Abdullah said,“The reviews will provide us with a clear understanding as to where we stand and help us move forward effectively.”

The chief minister also announced that his office would review the departments directly under his purview to ensure comprehensive oversight of the government's functioning.

“The government is committed to fostering a transparent and accountable administration, and it is vital that each department works in unison to deliver the benefits of development at the grassroots level,” Abdullah said.

