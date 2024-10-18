Mental Health Start-Up Veda Rehabilitation And Wellness Unveils 'Sober Life'

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, October 17, 2024 - Veda Wellness, a holistic rehabilitation and wellness services centre, backed by Suniel Shetty announces the launch of its Tele De-Addiction Program called Sober Life, an 8-week initiative designed to help individuals overcome addiction without leaving their own homes or abandoning their routine. This program combines Veda's proven rehabilitation expertise along with digital support through its tele platform: Lets Get Happi app, offering a flexible, affordable, and highly effective alternative to traditional inpatient rehab.



With a team of dedicated professionals, including psychiatrists, physicians, psychologists, nutritionists, wellness experts (yoga, meditation, mindfulness guides), art therapists, and life coaches, clients receive holistic, personalized care throughout their recovery journey. The At-Home De-Addiction Program tailors its approach to each client's unique needs, delivering therapy, medical consultations, and wellness support through virtual sessions.



The Sober Life program sets itself apart by offering complete flexibility and privacy in your own home. One doesn't need to check into a rehabilitation center; instead, they receive therapy and medical support from the comfort of their own homes, allowing them to maintain privacy and minimize disruption to their daily lives. Therapy sessions and wellness plans are fully customized, allowing clients to adjust their treatment schedules and intensity based on their progress and personal circumstances. This level of flexibility, combined with the support of a professional team, makes it easier for clients to manage their recovery.



"Our goal with the Tele De-Addiction Program is to provide a private, affordable, and tailored solution for individuals seeking to overcome addiction, by offering professional therapy, medical support, and wellness services remotely, we're empowering clients to take control of their recovery journey while maintaining the comfort of their home," said Manun Thakur, Founder and CEO, Veda Wellness.



The program is also designed to be cost-effective. Priced at just INR 25,000 per month with a minimum commitment of two months, the At-Home De-Addiction Program provides affordable access to high-quality care without the overhead costs associated with residential inpatient facilities. It is an ideal solution for individuals who need professional support but may not require-or be able to afford-traditional, intensive inpatient care.



Unlike traditional rehabilitation programs that require individuals to commit to long-term residential care, Veda's approach allows clients to detox and recover while continuing to live in their home environment. This promotes a smoother transition to long-term sobriety and enables clients to receive ongoing support after the initial treatment phase. With regular virtual therapy sessions twice a week, along with weekly wellness consultations and check-ins, the program ensures that clients remain connected to their care team and receive the necessary guidance to maintain their sobriety and prevent relapse.





About Veda Wellness



Veda Wellness is a leading mental health and wellness company known for its comprehensive approach to mental well-being. Backed by renowned actor Suniel Shetty and some other Industry titans, Veda offers a wide range of services, including luxury rehabilitation centers and an innovative teletherapy app called "Lets Get Happi." Their mission is to make mental health care accessible, affordable, and free from stigma.

