Camptek Software Named AVIA Marketplace's 2024 Top Revenue Cycle Management Companies

- Peter Camp, CTO & Founder CampTek SoftwarePORTLAND, MA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CampTek Software, an Intelligent Automation SaaS Provider, announced today that it was recognized as a 2024 Top Company in Revenue Cycle Management upon conclusion of extensive research and company outreach by AVIA Marketplace , the leading digital health marketplace.“We are honored to be recognized as one of the top companies within Revenue Cycle Management on the Avia Marketplace. Our track record of success with our current customers and our push to continually innovate Intelligent Automation solutions using AI will only enhance our leadership position within RCM.”-Peter Camp, CTO & Founder, CampTek SoftwareThe 2024 Top Revenue Cycle Management Companies Report represents the aggregation and analysis of client ratings and reviews as well as health system implementation data across the country and highlights broader industry trends to contextualize the impact the companies and products are currently having in the space. Given the complexity and evolving nature of Revenue Cycle Management, the report helps define the RCM landscape and how these solutions best support healthcare financial operations."In an era where financial sustainability is crucial for healthcare organizations, effective revenue cycle management stands at the forefront of ensuring operational efficiency and financial health," said Dhiraj Patkar, SVP of Digital Health Solutions at AVIA. "Healthcare providers today face increasing pressure to optimize their revenue cycles while improving the patient's financial experience. Our research underscores the transformative power of advanced RCM solutions in enhancing claims management, reducing denials, and streamlining patient billing processes. AVIA Marketplace is leading this evolution, providing health systems with the insights and tools needed to implement effective RCM strategies. By embracing these solutions, we can bridge the gap between financial performance and quality care delivery, ensuring health systems not only maintain financial stability but also lead the way in providing value-based care."AVIA Marketplace is where innovative health systems and hospitals go to find the right digital health solutions. It's built to efficiently search vendors and guide informed decisions, with tools like product comparisons, match scores, report generators, peer reviews, and market insights.Access the full report findings from AVIA Marketplace's Top Revenue Cycle Management Companies list here.About CampTek SoftwareCampTek Software is a Full-Life-Cycle Intelligent Automation SaaS Provider with proven results implementing and supporting automation solutions through our successful methodology. Our unique hosted model offers many powerful advantages including a shorter time to market, 24/7 support and overall lower cost of entry. Our approach is simple and repeatable.Contact...About AVIAAVIA is the nation's leading digital transformation partner for healthcare organizations. AVIA provides unique market intelligence, proven collaborative tools, and results-based consulting to help solve healthcare's biggest strategic challenges. Learn more about AVIA and AVIA Marketplace, the industry's premier marketplace for digital health innovation, at aviahealthinnovation. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.AVIA Press ContactCorey PatchkofskyAria Marketing for AVIA...

