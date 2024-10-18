Ganja Celebrates Anniversary Of Ashiq Molla Juma
Date
10/18/2024 5:09:17 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
Read more
Ganja has hosted a series of events dedicated to the 170th
anniversary of the prominent musician Ashiq Molla Juma (1855-1920)
as part of the project "Our Musical Identity",
Azernews reports.
The project is being implemented by the Ganja State Philharmonic
and the Azerbaijan Ashiqs Union with support from the Culture
Ministry and the Ganja Executive Power.
During the events, a concert was held featuring teachers and
students from the Fikrat Amirov Children's Music School No. 1 and
the Zarifa Gajibova Children's Music School No. 5.
The performances included compositions such as "Baş şəşəngi,"
"Dost mehriban ya bir ola ya iki," "Ay bala gəlin," "Yaşa
Azərbaycan," "Paşa köçdü," "Gödək donu," "Baş dubeyti," and
others.
Within the "Our Musical Identity" projects, musical evenings
dedicated to ashiq art and epics with a centuries-old history are
being presented.
Ashiq art, which is the foundation of national folklore, is
included in the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible
Cultural Heritage.
The project's goal is to promote national values among the youth
and present ancient heritage to the wider public. Previously,
events were organized dedicated to Ashiq Alasgar and Ashiq
Shamshir.
Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day,
and Milli.
MENAFN18102024000195011045ID1108794675
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.