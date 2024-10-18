Ganja Celebrates Anniversary Of Ashiq Molla Juma

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Ganja has hosted a series of events dedicated to the 170th anniversary of the prominent Ashiq Molla Juma (1855-1920) as part of the project "Our Musical Identity", Azernews reports.

The project is being implemented by the Ganja State Philharmonic and the Azerbaijan Ashiqs Union with support from the Culture Ministry and the Ganja Executive Power.

During the events, a concert was held featuring teachers and students from the Fikrat Amirov Children's Music School No. 1 and the Zarifa Gajibova Children's Music School No. 5.

The performances included compositions such as "Baş şəşəngi," "Dost mehriban ya bir ola ya iki," "Ay bala gəlin," "Yaşa Azərbaycan," "Paşa köçdü," "Gödək donu," "Baş dubeyti," and others.

Within the "Our Musical Identity" projects, musical evenings dedicated to ashiq art and epics with a centuries-old history are being presented.

Ashiq art, which is the foundation of national folklore, is included in the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage.

The project's goal is to promote national values among the youth and present ancient heritage to the wider public. Previously, events were organized dedicated to Ashiq Alasgar and Ashiq Shamshir.

Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day, and Milli.