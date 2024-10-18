Podcastone (PODC) Launches Zero Stars Podcast From Comedian Bobcat Goldthwait And Academy Award Nominated Producer Sean Mckittrick

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)







Zero Stars Is 47th Podcast Added to PodcastOne's in 2024

PodcastOne All Time Network Downloads Tops 3 Billion

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PodcastOne , a leading podcast platform and a subsidiary of LiveOne (NASDAQ: LVO ), announced today the October 21, 2024 premiere of Zero Stars, a debut comedy podcast hosted by renowned comedian, actor and award winning director Bobcat Goldthwait and Academy Award nominated producer Sean McKittrick (Get Out, Donnie Darko, Southland Tales, BlacKkKlansman). Each week, celebrated guests, along with Goldthwait and McKittrick, get the last laugh and the final word each week on Zero Stars, where artists critically critique their critics.

No strangers to criticism and reviews, Zero Stars hosts Goldthwait and Kittrick give their famous guests the opportunity to dissect mostly unfair critical reviews of their work. Actors, musicians, writers, artists, comedians, and even chefs have the chance to set the record straight when it comes to their most-panned productions. Upcoming guests include director Eli Roth, producer and chef Eddie Huang and actors Michael McKean and Tom Lennon.

“Film buffs, foodies and fans alike will hear exactly how reviews affect people-from the most glowing to the most scathing-on Zero Stars. Bobcat and Sean truly give an unparalleled perspective as they walk us through the reviews that can make or break a project and change a career trajectory,” said Kit Gray, President of PodcastOne.

Since first appearing on the David Letterman Show at the age of 20, Goldthwait has built a legacy career in entertainment as a writer, director, actor, and comedian. He has starred in some of the highest grossing films from“Scrooged” to the“Police Academy” franchise and became a well-respected award-winning director along the way. His works include World's Greatest Dad, starring Robin Williams, God Bless America, Windy City Heat, and the documentaries Call Me Lucky and Joy Ride. His TV direction includes his series, Misfits and Monsters, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Community, Maron, and Those Who Can't as well as comedy specials for Patton Oswalt, Marc Maron and Pete Davidson.

For nearly two decades, McKittrick has championed bold storytelling as a producer and through his QC (Quality Control) Entertainment, the producers behind two of the most talked about recent films, Get Out and BlacKkKlansman which both received Academy Awards. Over the course of his career, McKittrick has produced films which have garnered Academy Awards, Golden Globe nominations, BAFTA Awards, AFI Awards and a Grammy. McKittrick graduated from UCLA, and produced his first feature, Donnie Darko, at age 24. The film has gone on to become one of the most successful cult films ever.

Zero Stars and PodcastOne's full roster of top ranked podcasts includes programming across top genres such as news, comedy, true crime and society and culture, including shows such as The Adam Carolla Show, When Reality Hits, LadyGang, Baby Mamas No Drama, Varnamtown, The Prosecutors, Court Junkie, The Jordan Harbinger Show, Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe, Camp Counselors, and The Schaub Show.

