Redmond Inc. Saves Over $60,000 Annually By Implementing Skyvia For Order Processing And Inventory Management

Redmond Inc. Saves Over $60,000 Annually by Implementing Skyvia

Skyvia enables Redmond Inc. to automate workflows, synchronize inventory, and boost operational efficiency.

- Bryan Bresnan, Data Operations Lead at Redmond Inc.

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Skyvia , a universal cloud data platform, has announced that Redmond Inc., a multi-brand group known for products like Real Salt, Trophy Rock, and Best Vinyl Fence & Deck, has saved over $60,000 annually by implementing Skyvia's solution for order processing and inventory management. Redmond Inc., which manages between 1,000 to 3,000 orders daily through its Shopify online store and uses Acumatica as its ERP system, faced significant challenges synchronizing orders and maintaining real-time accuracy in its inventory. By integrating Skyvia, they were able to automate these processes, reduce manual errors, and improve operational efficiency, all while cutting costs.

Prior to adopting Skyvia, Redmond Inc. struggled with syncing data between Shopify and Acumatica. The large number of daily orders created bottlenecks, and their inventory management process was slow, with discrepancies between Shopify and internal stock levels.

To address these issues, Redmond's development team adopted SQL Server as an intermediate database to consolidate Shopify orders, payments, and inventory information. Using Skyvia, the team set up seamless data integration, ensuring that Acumatica was continuously updated with real-time data. This enabled Redmond Inc. to merge data from SQL Server and their ERP system, creating a unified view of their orders and inventory in the form of dashboards.

"Ensuring no orders were missed and having a clean cut-off, so we didn't duplicate orders was the most challenging part. Skyvia helped us automate the process efficiently, providing near real-time visibility into our operations," said Bryan Bresnan, Data Operations Lead at Redmond Inc. "We have a dev team and could have had them write an Azure Logic App to do the same thing, but Skyvia was a much quicker, efficient, and much cheaper option."

Since implementing Skyvia, Redmond Inc. has achieved significant operational improvements. Their Customer Service team now has real-time access to inventory data, drastically reducing internal communication about stock status. The company also reported an annual savings of over $60,000, which includes costs saved from the previous Shopify integration licensing and implementation, as well as transactional costs.

“Redmond Inc.'s adoption of Skyvia is a testament to the efficiency of our platform,” added Oleksandr Khirnyi, Chief Product Officer at Skyvia.“Our platform enabled Redmond Inc. to streamline workflows without burdening its development team with additional custom solutions. By offering a quick and efficient alternative, Skyvia helped Redmond Inc. to significantly cut costs, enhance operational visibility, and improve decision-making. Our goal is to empower companies to automate data management, driving new growth opportunities.”

For more details on how Skyvia helped Redmond Inc. facilitate its operations and save over $60,000 annually, you can view the full case study .

About Skyvia

Skyvia is a universal cloud data platform for ETL, ELT, Reverse ETL, data migration, one-way and bidirectional data synchronization, workflow automation, real-time connectivity, and more. With a vast library of 190+ connectors, Skyvia provides seamless integration among various cloud applications, databases, and data warehouses, including Salesforce, Dynamics CRM, QuickBooks Online, SQL Server, Amazon Redshift, Google BigQuery, and others.

Key Solutions:

. ETL, ELT and Reverse-ETL

. Workflow Automation

. SaaS Backup & Restore

. Real-Time Connectivity

. Online SQL Query Builder

Skyvia offers flexible pricing plans for each product, making it suitable for businesses of any size. The company is trusted by thousands of organizations in over 120 countries. For more details, visit skyvia .

Natalia Polomkina, PR Manager

Skyvia

...

