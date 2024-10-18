Natural Grocers® Invites Customers To Spooktacular Family Friendly Event, October 26, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



A Free Bag and a Chance to Win a $50 Gift Card: The first 200 customers will receive a free limited-edition Halloween themed reusable bag-20 randomly selected bags will include a gift card up to $50![i]

A Kids' Treasure Hunt and Treats: Kids are invited to solve clues that lead them to good4u treats throughout the store. Kids Crafts: Each participating store will have a craft table with materials to make a fun, Halloween-themed art creation.

ADDITIONAL SAVINGS ON TREATS

Customers can also save on select items from every department through October 26, including:[ii]



Treats: Pick up organic Halloween snacks, drinks and treats at spookily low prices; Quinn® Snacks Gluten-Free Filled Pretzel Nuggets ($4.19/5-7 oz), Chocolove® Chocolate Covered Cups ($1.59 ea), Liquid Death Mountain Water (2/$3), and Natural Grocers® Brand Select Organic Coffee ($7.99/10 oz).

Bulk: Natural Grocers Brand Bulk items such as Organic Pumpkin Seeds ($4.99/1 lb), Organic Dried Apples ($4.29/7 oz) and Organic Whole Curry Cashews ($8.49/10 oz). Supplements: Enjoy 25% off all Natural Grocers Brand Supplements

LOOKING FOR MORE DEALS?

Save more throughout the upcoming Holiday season and beyond by signing up for {N}power®, Natural Grocers' free customer rewards

program. Free and easy to join, members earn valuable rewards points with every visit, enjoy exclusive discounts, deals, and surprise offers year-round.





Oct. 26 – Nov. 1: Click to Load - 10% off Natural Grocers Brand Bulk Products for {N}power members.[iii] Oct. 26 – Nov. 1: Click to Load - 25% off Chocolate and Candy for {N}power members. [iv]

Customers can

sign up for {N}power here or download the Natural Grocers App for easy access to {N}power benefits and more.[v]



DELICIOUS, SIMPLE RECIPES FOR THE SEASON



Looking for some fun, simple, seasonal recipes to sink your fangs into? Check out this collection of new spooky Halloween recipes and treats! Continue to be inspired in the kitchen and warm up this autumn with Natural Grocers' collection of fall recipes .

WHAT'S NEXT AT NATURAL GROCERS?

To keep up with the latest that Natural Grocers has to offer and what's coming soon, follow them on

Facebook ,

Instagram ,

TikTok

or

YouTube .

Customers can also subscribe

to the free Health Hotline®

Magazine

to learn more about upcoming promotions, recipes, articles and a natural approach to living.



Click here for a complimentary Spooktacular media kit. For media inquiries or sample requests, please email [email protected] .

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:

NGVC ) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers and Crew make informed health and nutrition choices. Natural Grocers is committed to its

5 Founding Principles -including its "Commitment to Community" and "Commitment to Crew".

In fiscal year 2023, the Company invested

$15 million

in incremental compensation and discretionary payments for Crew.

Headquartered in the Union Square neighborhood of

Lakewood, CO, Natural Grocers has 169 stores in 21 states. Visit



for more information and store locations.



[i] No purchase necessary. Event will be held at participating stores on 10/26/2024 from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. local time; bags will be given out first come, first served. Limit one bag per customer. While supplies last, no rainchecks. Void where prohibited. Crew and members of their household are not eligible. See store for details and additional terms.

[ii]

Offers valid from 9/26/2024 – 10/26/2024 for in-store customer purchases at participating stores and cannot be combined with other offers. Quantity limited to stock on hand, no rainchecks. Pricing excludes taxes and is subject to change without notice. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law.

[iii]

Valid for {N}power members only for in-store customer purchases only. Must click to load the offer before shopping (through {N}power account or Mobile App). 10% discount will be applied to the product's regular, non-discounted price. Limit 1 transaction per {N}power member. Offer valid only from

10/26/2024 to 11/1/2024 at participating stores and cannot be combined with other offers. Must present phone number at checkout to redeem discount. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rain checks. Offer void where prohibited by law. Pricing excludes taxes and is subject to change without notice. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors.

[iv]

Valid for {N}power members only for in-store customer purchases only. Must click to load the offer before shopping (through {N}power account or Mobile App). 25% discount will be applied to the product's regular, non-discounted price. Limit 1 transaction per {N}power member. Offer valid only from

10/26/2024 to 11/1/2024 at participating stores and cannot be combined with other offers. Must present phone number at checkout to redeem discount. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rain checks. Offer void where prohibited by law. Pricing excludes taxes and is subject to change without notice. Natural Grocers reserves the right to correct errors.

[v]

Message and data rates may apply. See naturalgrocers/privacy for Privacy Policy and naturalgrocers/terms for {N}power terms of use.

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED