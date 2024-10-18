GCC Chief Meets Lord Mayor Of London
Date
10/18/2024 4:01:01 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
LONDON, Oct 18 (KUNA) -- Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary General Jassem Al-Budaiwi met with Lord Michael Mainelli, Lord Mayor of the City of London, on Thursday.
During the meeting, several topics of mutual interest were discussed, particularly those related to financial and economic matters, as well as investment cooperation between the GCC countries and the United Kingdom, the GCC Secretariat General said in a statement.
The two sides also explored ways to enhance economic partnership and expand cooperation in trade, energy, and innovation, as well as available investment and economic opportunities that would serve mutual interests and support sustainable development for both parties, it added. (end)
nbs
MENAFN18102024000071011013ID1108794308
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.