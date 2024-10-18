GCC Chief Meets Lord Mayor Of London

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Oct 18 (KUNA) -- Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary General Jassem Al-Budaiwi met with Lord Michael Mainelli, Lord Mayor of the City of London, on Thursday.

During the meeting, several topics of mutual interest were discussed, particularly those related to and economic matters, as well as cooperation between the GCC countries and the United Kingdom, the GCC Secretariat General said in a statement.

The two sides also explored ways to enhance economic partnership and expand cooperation in trade, energy, and innovation, as well as available investment and economic opportunities that would serve mutual interests and support sustainable development for both parties, it added. (end)

