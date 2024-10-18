Comerica Reports Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DALLAS, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA ) has reported its third quarter 2024 results. The results are available on the Investor Relations section of Comerica's website here . In addition, the financial results and presentation will be furnished on a Form 8-K filing that will be available on the Securities and Exchange Commission website at . As previously announced, Comerica will host a call to review the third quarter 2024 financial results. Interested parties may access the call and supplemental materials through the following details:

DATE:





















Friday, Oct. 18, 2024

TIME:























7 a.m. CT / 8 a.m. ET

PARTICIPANT DIAL-IN:













(877) 484-6065 OR (201) 689-8846





WEBCAST / PRESENTATION: The live audio webcast, earnings release and earnings presentation will be available on the Investor Relations Presentations and Events page on . Comerica's presentation may include forward looking statements and may discuss or disclose material business, financial or other information not contained in the conference presentation, financial results, earnings presentation, or in other prior disclosure.



REPLAY INFORMATION: A replay (accessible for at least 10 days) of the call is expected to be available approximately one hour after the live webcast on the Investor Relations Presentations and Events page on .

This year, Comerica Bank celebrates its 175th anniversary. A subsidiary of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA ), Comerica Bank is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and is strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank and Wealth Management. Comerica, one of the 25 largest commercial U.S. financial holding companies, focuses on building relationships and helping people and businesses be successful, providing nearly 380 banking centers across the country with locations in Arizona, California, Florida, Michigan and Texas. Founded on Aug. 17, 1849, in Detroit, Michigan, Comerica continues to expand into new regions, most recently in the Southeast, including North Carolina and Mountain West Market in Colorado. Comerica has offices in 17 states and services 14 of the 15 largest U.S. metropolitan areas, as well as Canada and Mexico. Comerica reported total assets of $79.7 billion at Sept. 30, 2024 more about how Comerica is raising expectations of what a bank can be by visiting

, and follow us on

Facebook ,

X ,

Instagram

and

LinkedIn .

SOURCE Comerica Incorporated

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED