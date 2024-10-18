Saban Digital Marketing Helps VWO Secure Landmark Contract With Israel's Largest NBFI

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Saban Digital Marketing is proud to represent VWO, a leading CRO that will enable our clients to achieve improved and more precise results in conversion rate optimization processes.” - Yaniv Saban, Owner & Founder, Saban Digital MarketingNEW DELHI, INDIA, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- VWO, a leading digital experience optimisation platform, is thrilled to announce a significant milestone in its partnership with Saban Digital Marketing Ltd. Through collaborative efforts with the partner, VWO has successfully secured a crucial deal with Israel's largest non-banking financial institution, marking a significant win in the Israeli market.



This landmark contract signifies a major achievement for both VWO and Saban Digital Marketing, demonstrating our combined capabilities in delivering optimisation solutions that will drive digital transformation for businesses in Israel. Using VWO, institutions can run advanced tests to optimise customer experiences across desktop, mobile, and other devices. It also gathers user behaviour insights across websites and helps enhance in-app experiences, prioritises hypotheses, plans a roadmap, launches a test within minutes without any help from IT, and analyses test results.



"At VWO, we are committed to helping businesses in Israel enhance their digital experiences and drive growth and meaningful results. Our partnership with Saban Digital Marketing has played a pivotal role in securing this contract, and we are honoured to have the opportunity to support the institution in its digital optimization journey,” said Sparsh Gupta, CEO of VWO.



Through VWO's connected suite of optimization tools and Saban Digital Marketing's expertise in strategic consulting and implementation, VWO will work closely with the partner to identify opportunities for improvement and implement data-driven strategies to enhance its digital presence in the region.



“Saban Digital Marketing is proud to represent VWO, a leading CRO platform that will enable our clients to achieve improved and more precise results in conversion rate optimization processes. With VWO's innovative platform, we can provide tailored solutions and enhance our clients' digital performance in the best possible way,” stated Yaniv Saban, Owner & Founder of Saban Digital Marketing.



As VWO continues to expand its presence in Israel and support businesses in optimizing their digital experiences, it remains dedicated to delivering value to clients worldwide.



About Saban Digital Marketing Ltd.

We have been operating for over a decade and provide consulting services in all areas of digital marketing and advertising, Marketing Automation, customer experience, digital transformation and strategy building, online commerce, and more. We provide the services to our customers through professional staff members with many years of experience in marketing and digital positions, and as consultants, in the leading companies in the economy, where our goal is one: maximizing the business activity of our customers operating in the various sectors of the economy: industry, hi-tech, insurance, retail, trade and more. To know more, visit





About VWO

VWO is an experience optimisation platform that enables brands to improve their key business metrics by empowering teams to easily run their conversion optimisation programs backed by customer behaviour data. We provide a suite of tightly integrated capabilities to unify customer data, discover customer behavioural insights, build hypotheses, run A/B tests on server, web, and mobile, rollout features, personalise experiences, and improve customer experience across the entire buying journey. To learn more, visit

Mareen Cherian

VWO

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.