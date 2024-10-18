Khushi Kapoor's Dazzling Saree Is Ideal Choice For Diwali Celebration

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 18 (IANS) Khushi Kapoor, the younger daughter of the late Sridevi and filmmaker Boney Kapoor, has once again set Instagram ablaze with her stunning sartorial choices.

This time, the young shared a series of photos wearing an exquisite saree, captivating her fans and enthusiasts alike. It goes without saying that Khushi's stunning saree is a perfect choice for a Diwali celebration, perfectly blending traditional elegance with modern flair. On Friday, the 'Archies' actress posted a series of her gorgeous photos, showcasing her impeccable sense of style.

In the pictures, Kapoor is seen wearing a shimmery light green coloured saree with a sleeveless blouse, which featured subtle sequins that caught the light perfectly, enhancing the overall look. She kept her accessories minimal, with just a pair of statement earrings and neckpiece, allowing the saree to remain the focal point.

Khushi opted for a natural makeup look, highlighting her flawless skin with a dewy finish, soft kohl-rimmed eyes, and a nude lip colour. Her hair was styled in loose waves, cascading down her shoulders, adding a modern twist to her traditional outfit. Khushi's style has always been a blend of contemporary and classic, and this ensemble was no exception. Within minutes of posting the photos, Khushi's post was flooded with likes and comments from her fans and fellow celebrities. Many praised the young actress for her impeccable style.

Producer Rhea Kapoor dropped heart emojis. Her outfit serves as an inspiration for those looking to make a statement this Diwali. With its sparkling details, Khushi's saree is sure to turn heads and leave a lasting impression at any Diwali bash. On the work front, Khushi Kapoor made her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies' alongside Agastya Nanda and Suhana Khan. The film was released on Netflix last year.