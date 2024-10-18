Modo25 And ASK BOSCO® Adds Saas Entrepreneur David Hart To Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

David Hart and John Readman

.The entrepreneur and SaaS product founder will bring 15 years of experience to the growing agency.

LEEDS, UNITED KINGDOM, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Leeds-based digital marketing agency, Modo25, and the team behind the AI reporting and forecasting ASK BOSCO® has announced the appointment of David Hart as a new board member.David brings extensive experience as a former digital agency owner and multiple SaaS founder, further strengthening Modo25's strategic leadership as the agency continues to drive innovation in marketing technology.David co-founded the digital agency Codegent in 2004, which he later merged with Thin Martian before selling to Konekt Group. In addition, he has successfully launched and exited four side projects, showcasing his entrepreneurial ability to turn new ideas into thriving businesses.David also co-founded ScreenCloud, a SaaS digital signage provider with a nine-figure ARR and a global presence with offices in the USA, Europe, and Asia. After relocating to California to spearhead ScreenCloud's US operations, David stepped away from the day-to-day to focus on helping other agencies spin out their own SaaS products.He now serves as a Non-Executive Director (NED) of four SaaS companies and is the author of Productized: Stop Selling Time & Transition to Selling SaaS. Additionally, David shares his insights through a popular weekly newsletter.In his role as a board member, David will work alongside CEO John Readman and COO Abi Liddle, providing governance, strategic guidance, and support to the organisation. His expertise in scaling SaaS businesses and building digital-first companies will be a key asset as Modo25 grows its service offerings and ASK BOSCO®.Modo25 is the driving force behind ASK BOSCO®, an innovative AI-powered reporting and forecasting platform that optimises digital marketing spend.ASK BOSCO® uses machine learning to help retailers and businesses measure the success of their organic and paid media channels against competitors.Discussing his new role, David said: "I'm excited to join Modo25 at such a dynamic time for the business. The agency has built something truly special with ASK BOSCO®, and I see significant opportunities for growth in both the digital marketing and MarTech space. I look forward to working with John, Abi, and the wider board to support Modo25's continued innovation and expansion."John Readman, CEO of Modo25 added: "David's experience in the SaaS industry, combined with his entrepreneurial mindset, will be invaluable as we continue to expand and develop innovative solutions, particularly with our ASK BOSCO® platform."Modo25 is a global, supported in-housing and marketing technology provider. Its client list includes SGS Engineering, Everything Managed Group, Pavers Shoes and Great Rail Journeys.For further information on Modo25 please visit:-ENDS-Issued by Modo25. For further information or images, please contact Modo25 on 07949010396 or email ...Notes to EditorsAbout Modo25Modo25 is a global leader in supported in-housing and marketing technology, proudly ranked among the top 3% of agencies with Google Premier Partner status. Dedicated to making a positive impact, Modo25 integrates charity at its core, with a portion of its profits donated to 1moreChild, an orphanage in Jinja, Uganda, to support the well-being and future of children there.In addition to its charitable mission, Modo25 is home to the innovative AI platform, ASK BOSCO®. Created by our expert data scientists, ASK BOSCO® is an advanced AI reporting and forecasting tool designed to help retailers, brands, and agencies optimise their digital marketing spend. By consolidating data from platforms like Google Ads, Amazon, and Shopify, ASK BOSCO® simplifies complex analysis, providing actionable insights and accurate forecasts, enabling businesses to increase efficiency and performance across their marketing channels.We are proud to be ranked 37th in the "Best Companies to Work For," and our CEO is recognized as a BIMA Top 50 CEO & Leader, reflecting our commitment to both our people and our industry.Clients include SGS Engineering, Everything Managed Group, Pavers Shoes and Great Rail Journeys.Follow Modo25 on X, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedInFollow ASK BOSCO® on X, Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn

