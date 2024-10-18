Global Humanistic University Expands Offerings With MBA Courses On AI-Enabled E-Learning Platform ICARUS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ICARUS AI & GHU Partnership: Discover personalized learning, AI-powered tools, and a global community of students.

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Global Humanistic University expands offerings with MBA courses on AI-enabled e-learning ICARUS AIGlobal Humanistic University (GHU) is proud to announce its collaboration with the AI-enabled e-learning platform ICARUS AI. This partnership introduces a new MBA program, offering students an innovative and comprehensive education in business administration through six carefully curated courses. The program covers essential topics such as leadership, strategy, and finance, providing students with the skills and knowledge to excel in leadership roles across various industries.Leveraging the power of artificial intelligence, ICARUS AI offers personalized learning experiences with features such as automatic translation into multiple languages and tailored learning paths. This ensures accessibility to a global student audience, eliminating geographic and language barriers.GHU's MBA programs are accredited by ACBSP and AAC, ensuring the quality and credibility of the education provided.Innovation Meets Education: A Global InitiativeThe collaboration between Global Humanistic University and ICARUS AI marks a significant milestone in their shared mission to provide high-quality, accessible education to learners worldwide. By integrating AI-driven translation and adaptive learning technologies, the ICARUS platform supports GHU's vision of eliminating barriers to education. Students from around the world can now engage in a multilingual, tailored educational experience, ensuring inclusivity and flexibility in their academic pursuits."The collaboration between Icarus and GHU is truly unique: Icarus provides cutting-edge AI technology for languages and future learning methods, while GHU ensures full support for its diverse international students, allowing them to study seamlessly from home." – Prof. Dr. Helmar Grabner, MBA, Founder of GHUUpcoming PhD and DBA Programs with ICARUS AIIn addition to the MBA program, Global Humanistic University is excited to announce the development of PhD and DBA programs, furthering its commitment to academic excellence. These programs will offer students the opportunity to engage in advanced research and develop expertise in their chosen fields. Each student will be assigned a dedicated advisor to support them throughout their academic journey."At GHU, we are dedicated to providing our students with high-quality education that is both accessible and affordable. These new programs demonstrate our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our students and preparing them for success in their careers," says Prof. Dr. Helmar Grabner, MBA.About ICARUS AI: Empowering Learners WorldwideICARUS AI is a leading provider of AI-powered educational solutions committed to revolutionizing the way students learn. We leverage cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies to create personalized, engaging, and effective learning experiences. With ICARUS AI you have access to:- Personalized Learning: ICARUS AI utilizes AI algorithms to tailor learning paths to individual student needs. This ensures a deeper understanding of the material and a more enjoyable learning experience.- Adaptive Learning: Our platform adjusts the difficulty level and pace of the program based on student performance, ensuring optimal learning outcomes.- AI-powered Translation: ICARUS AI offers automatic translation for learning materials, breaking down language barriers and making education accessible to a global audience.- Expert-Led Content: Our courses are developed by industry experts with real-world experience, providing students with the most relevant and up-to-date knowledge.- Interactive Content: ICARUS AI offers a variety of interactive elements, including simulations, games, and multimedia content, to make learning more engaging and effective.Through this collaboration with GHU, ICARUS AI is committed to supporting their vision of providing high-quality, accessible education to learners around the world. By integrating our AI-driven technologies, we aim to create a truly inclusive and flexible learning environment for GHU students.For more information on the new GHU and ICARUS AI e-learning courses, please visit:

