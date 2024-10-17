Global Alumina Trihydrate Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Alumina Trihydrate Global Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

Alumina Trihydrate Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The alumina trihydrate market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.07 billion in 2023 to $2.2 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to flame retardant properties, demand in chemical industry, shift from halogenated flame retardants, expansion in construction sector, demand in pharmaceuticals.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Alumina Trihydrate Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The alumina trihydrate market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.78 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to healthcare and cosmetic applications, global economic development, packaging material demand, textile industry expansion, pharmaceutical industry growth.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Alumina Trihydrate Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Alumina Trihydrate Market

The surge in construction activities is expected to propel the growth of the alumina trihydrate market going forward. Construction activities refer to the various processes, tasks, and operations involved in building, altering, repairing, or demolishing structures such as buildings, bridges, roads, and other infrastructure. Alumina Trihydrate (ATH) is a common flame retardant used in the production of various construction materials, such as paints, coatings, adhesives, and polymers. Its ability to release water vapor when exposed to high temperatures helps in suppressing the combustion process, making it valuable for enhancing fire resistance in building materials.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:



Which Market Players Are Steering the Alumina Trihydrate Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Albemarle Corporation, Alcoa Corporation, Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, J.M. Huber Corporation, LKAB Minerals AB, MAL-Hungarian Aluminum Producer and Trading Co., Nabaltec AG, National Aluminium Company Limited, SHOWA DENKO K.K., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Jinan Chenxu Chemical Co. Ltd., KC Corporation, Hayashi Kasei Co. Ltd., Dadco Group, Alumina Chemicals & Castables, Hindalco Industries Ltd., Southern Ionics Incorporated, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., SCR Sibelco NV, R.J. Marshall Company, Alteo, Solvay S.A., Chemtura Corporation, Clariant AG, Imerys SA, Evonik Industries AG, Wacker Chemie AG, BASF SE, Dow Inc., Eastman Chemical Company

What Are the Dominant Trends in the Alumina Trihydrate Market?

Major companies operating in the market are introducing new technologies to improve the quality of non-halogenated flame retardant by making it more efficient. Such advancements enable key players to gain a competitive edge in the market. For instance, in November 2021, Alcoa Corporation, a US-based producer of aluminum, designed an alumina refinery.

How Is The Global Alumina Trihydrate Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Ground, Wet, Dry, Precipitate

2) By Application: Flame Retardant, Filler, Antacid

3) By End-Use Industry: Plastic, Building and Construction, Paints and Coatings, Pharmaceuticals

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Alumina Trihydrate Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Alumina Trihydrate Market Definition

Alumina trihydrate refers to a solid, odorless, powdery, and white substance used as a flame retardant and filler in glass, ceramics, inks, detergents, cosmetics, and plastics. This is extracted from bauxite ore using the Bayer process, with an average particle diameter of 80–100 microns. Its primary application is in the production of aluminum metal.

Alumina Trihydrate Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global alumina trihydrate market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Alumina Trihydrate Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on alumina trihydrate market size, alumina trihydrate market drivers and trends, alumina trihydrate market major players and alumina trihydrate market growth across geographies. This market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Soap And Other Detergents Global Market Report 2024



Solvent-Based Printing Inks Global Market Report 2024



Plastics And Rubber Products Global Market Report 2024



What Does The Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.