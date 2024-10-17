Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE Platform Helps Axldrone Cut Manufacturing Costs By 50%

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY) today announced that axldrone, an India-based company specialising in the engineering and of micro to medium-sized drones, has adopted Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE on the cloud to enhance their design and simulation capabilities for various applications including agriculture, cinematography, surveillance, law enforcement, military, and relief operations.



Axldrone was facing the challenge to quickly and cost-effectively develop, manufacture, and unmanned drones equipped with comprehensive logistics tracking technology and a robust drone management platform. These drones needed to meet various needs, including agricultural and cinematographic applications, surveillance, law enforcement, military, and relief operations.



By integrating the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, axldrone has formalized its data management and product development processes, resulting in fewer design errors and improved product quality. The addition of the 3DEXPERIENCE platform including 3DEXPERIENCE Works, a portfolio of applications on the platform for SOLIDWORKS customers and small and mid-sized companies, has enabled axldrone to shorten design cycles by 30% and reduce time to market by 20%.



Moreover, the 3DEXPERIENCE platform has helped axldrone cut development costs by 25% to 30% and slashed manufacturing costs by 50%. The use of SOLIDWORKS design for manufacturability, configuration, and fitment applications, along with SOLIDWORKS and SIMULIA simulation capabilities, has significantly reduced the cost of physical prototyping and testing, as well as the amount of rework and scrap produced.



"The key reason that we chose 3DEXPERIENCE Works is the 3DEXPERIENCE platform. This cloud-based solution for collaborative, connected product lifecycle management connects our organization's most vital resources-people, software, and data-in a unified, secure place to collaborate on designs while more easily keeping projects and people on track," said Iyvin Lukose, CTO of axldrone.



"Axldrone aims to develop advanced drones for surveillance, law enforcement, military, and relief operations. The 3DEXPERIENCE platform on the cloud equips axldrone with advanced applications and a collaborative environment, enabling them to cost-effectively and efficiently develop drones," said Deepak NG, Managing Director, India, Dassault Systèmes.

Company :-Adfactors PR

User :- Shravani Ramireddy

Email :...