Brazil’S Debt To Surge 12.4% During Lula’S Presidency, IFI Warns

Brazil's debt is expected to increase by 12.4 percentage points during President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's four-year term, according to the Independent Fiscal Institution (IFI).



The IFI, a public finance monitoring body linked to the Senate, has released these projections. In December 2022, the debt stood at 71.7% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).



The IFI estimates that the debt will reach 80.0% of by December this year, with a potential upward trend. The debt could further rise to 82.2% in 2025 and 84.1% in 2026, the final year of the current government's term.



The Central Ban calculates the general government gross debt (GGGD). This figure reflects the debt of not only the federal government but also subnational entities.



The IFI attributes the debt growth to several factors.







They collaborated with the Brazilian Confederation of Agriculture and Livestock (CNA) for this research. The combination of these elements contributes to the upward trajectory of the debt .

Brazil's Fiscal Challenges and Future Outlook

Alexandre Andrade, director of the IFI, explains the situation in the October Fiscal Monitoring Report (RAF). He notes that the public sector's expected fiscal deficits in the coming years will contribute to the upward trend of debt.



This trend is further exacerbated by relatively high real interest rates. The IFI's projections paint a concerning picture of Brazil's fiscal health.



The substantial increase in government debt over a relatively short period may have far-reaching economic implications. It could potentially impact the country's financial stability and economic growth prospects.



These projections underscore the need for careful fiscal management and potential policy adjustments. The government may need to consider strategies to curb debt growth and improve fiscal balance in the coming years to ensure long-term economic stability.

