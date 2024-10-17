Kelly Mehrtens Joins Hitcheck As Athletic/Business Advisor

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HitCheck Concussion Assessment Mobile App

Former Executive Director of The Trust (Powered by NFLPA) Brings Pro Expertise to Cognitive Assessment Mobile App

Mike Piha, HitCheck CEO/Co-Founder

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- HitCheck is excited to announce the addition of Kelly Mehrtens as an Athletic/Business Advisor, supporting the company's mission to enhance brain health and concussion awareness for athletes, consumers, and military personnel.

Kelly Mehrtens previously served as Executive Director of The Trust (Powered by the NFLPA), where she led initiatives to support NFL players in their post-football lives. Over the past eight years, Kelly directed a comprehensive range of services, collaborating with a dedicated staff and top-tier providers to connect players with these resources. Under her leadership, The Trust saw tremendous success in engagement events and holistic member support. Prior to her role as Executive Director, Kelly served as Managing Director starting in 2016.

Before joining The Trust, Kelly was Deputy Director of Athletics/COO at the University of Maryland, where she oversaw daily operations, managed an $80 million budget, and served as the primary football administrator. She also played a key role in Maryland's transition from the ACC to the Big Ten. Her extensive experience spans various roles at Northeastern University, the University of Miami, the University of Illinois, the University of Kansas, and the University of North Carolina Wilmington, where she was Director of Athletics. Kelly's leadership has also earned her positions on several NCAA and Power 5 Conference committees.

A native of Panama City, Florida, Kelly is an alumnus of the University of Alabama, where she was an All-American discus thrower. She holds a B.S. in Accounting from Alabama and a graduate degree in Higher Education from the University of Illinois.

“Kelly's wealth of experience, deep industry relationships, and strategic insight will be invaluable in helping HitCheck expand into youth, high school, collegiate, and professional markets,” said Mike Piha, CEO of HitCheck.“We are thrilled to have her on board to enhance our partnerships and further our mission.”

Kelly shared her enthusiasm for the new role:“I am excited to work passionately alongside the HitCheck team to help make a meaningful impact on athlete safety. My goal is to serve with dedication, assist selflessly, and communicate strategically, giving back to a community that has given so much to me.”

About HitCheck

HitCheck leverages decades of medical research to deliver cognitive assessment tools via mobile devices, helping to detect head injuries in real time. By measuring aspects of brain performance-such as coordination, memory, and reaction time-the app provides users with valuable data that tracks cognitive changes and signals when medical attention may be needed. Serving over 400,000 subscribers in six countries, HitCheck partners with institutions like Stanford University, Howard University, and Baylor Scott & White Health, as well as organizations including American Youth Football and the NFL Alumni Association.

For more information on HitCheck, visit hitcheck/about or contact ....

HitCheck Cognitive Assessment App

