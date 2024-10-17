President Signs Law On Customs Service Reboot

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has signed the draft bill 'On Amendments to the Code Regarding the Introduction of the Appraisal of Customs Officials'.

The relevant statement was made by Member of Parliament Yaroslav Zhelezniak (from the parliamentary faction 'Holos') on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Law No. 6499d on customs reform has been signed and is coming into effect from November 1, 2024,” Zhelezniak wrote.

In particular, the above law provides for regulating the terms of service contracts in customs authorities, determining the requirements for the professional competence of customs officials, introducing procedures for the rotation of customs officials, integrity checks and lifestyle monitoring.

The document also provides for a transparent competition to be held for the position of the head of the State Customs Service, involving international organizations, and their dismissal following an external independent assessment (audit).

As the document enters into force, approaches to establishing appraisal commissions and commissions for the external independent assessment (audit) of the effectiveness of the customs service shall be improved.

Additionally, a procedure for the re-appraisal of all customs officials will be implemented within 18 months from the date of the appointment of the new head of the customs service.

A reminder that, on September 17, 2024, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine endorsed as a whole the draft bill 'On Amendments to the Customs Code Regarding the Introduction of the Appraisal of Customs Officials'.

Photo: President's Office