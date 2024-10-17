Wondercide Offers The Chance To Win The Wonderween Costume Contest

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Enter Wondercide's #Wonderween photo and contest through October 31. Three grand prize winners, 15 finalist prizes and a donation for every entry goes to pet rescue, up to $1,500!

Wondercide's Wonderween lets us enjoy the best of this time of year with our furry friends while we explore our creative and imaginative sides.

All are encouraged to join the fun this October with the family & furry friends!

- Tracey Brooks, Wondercide's Head of BrandAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The magic of Halloween is its gift of imagination combined with the togetherness of family, friends, and community. At Wondercide , this season is called“Wonderween.” Wonderween is Wondercide's unique take on this spooktacular holiday where dogs and cats get to participate in the festivities with their human companions.Wondercide wants everyone to enjoy a fun-filled, costume-joyous Wonderween, including a photo and video contest. Plus, to kick off the season of giving, with every contest entry, Wondercide will donate $1 to pet rescues, up to $1,500 total. Wondercide will be delivering the donations to the rescue organizations with treats for the staff and pets. Contestants should follow @Wondercide for all the fun and love.How pets and their humans can participate in the Wonderween contest:Through October 31st, everyone will have a chance to win prizes with the help of their pet in the Wonderween costume contest. An aspiring contestant can simply share a photo or video of the Wonderween costume on social using #Wonderween and tag Wondercide @Wondercide on Facebook, Instagram, Threads, X, Pinterest, LinkedIn, and TikTok! Every entry means $1 goes to pet rescues.Prizes that the whole family including the fur-babies will love.By entering the Wonderween contest, everyone will have the chance to win prizes, in honor of Wondercide's 15th anniversary this year. Winners will be announced the first week of November after social media voting.Three grand prize winners win a $150 Amazon gift card and Wondercide's top pest control for interiors: Wondercide's 32 oz Indoor Pest Control in the winner's choice of four plant-powered scents, the new Wondercide Flying Insect Trap starter kit powered by innovative Blu-VTM light, and Wondercide's Ant & Roach aerosol spray to keep the ghoulish bugs away this fall and winter.Fifteen finalists will win the Wondercide sling bag and two Wondercide peppermint bug sprays for pets and people. Wondercide's Flea and Tick Spray for cats and dogs repels and kills fleas, ticks, and mosquitoes while Insect Repellent for the family repels ticks and mosquitoes. Both sprays are lab-proven to exceed the effectiveness standards of conventional pest control without the conventional ingredients, using plant power. Bugs don't take the season off in the fall, so everyone will want protection while out on haunted hay rides or taking the pup for a long, scenic hike.The peppermint scent is one of Wondercide's favorites as peppermint season is right around the corner! It allows people to arm their family and pets from unwanted insects while basking in a pleasant peppermint aroma made from natural essential oils. These sprays are safe around the whole family when used as directed. So, by winning this prize, the contender will have a cute costume moment and gain the weaponry needed to combat those pesky fall bugs.Safety tipsIt's all fun and games until someone gets hurt. So, contestants should stick to the fun and games.Pet parents may be extra excited to slip an adorable costume on their furry friend, but the animals may be more reluctant. It's important to remember that a pet's comfort and safety come first so here are Wondercide's top tips for Wonderween safety:. Anything that impedes their vision, hearing, movement, or comfort should be avoided. If the costume includes face or ear coverings, it should be slipped on for the photo opp and then removed.. Contestants should be mindful of choking hazards. If the costume comes with small props, they should be aware that a curious animal might see it as a new chew toy. Supervision will help ensure safety.. Costumes shouldn't be too tight and should have a soft material.. When out and about trick-or-treating or parading, pet parents should be on alert for the scariest monsters in the neighborhood- bugs. Fall is a prime time for creepy crawlers such as ticks, fleas, and mosquitos to hunt their prey. Due to the damp fall climate, these bugs thrive this time of year, causing outdoor activities to become a little less enjoyable. Wondercide's Insect Repellent for the family and Flea and Tick Spray for pets are great tools to combat bugs as mentioned above.. In addition, Wondercide's Flea and Tick Collar acts as an added layer of protection against these annoying critters. The collar repels fleas and ticks for pets ages 4 months and older. The user has a choice between all four scents of Wondercide's Flea and Tick sprays.Wondercide encourages everyone to gear up and celebrate all that October offers. Wonderween is the perfect way to get the family together, be creative, and have fun. Whether contestants aim for a unique take on a classic costume or invent their own look, everyone is in for a pawsome Wonderween.About WondercideAs seen on Shark Tank, Wondercide is an Austin-based company that has protected 3 million families from bugs since 2009, and the ticker is still running! The company provides plant-powered, lab-proven solutions for those looking for alternatives to conventional pest control products and services. Wondercide's pest protection lineup is safe around the whole family when used as directed and meets the same effectiveness standards required for conventional products, harnessing the power of nature to do the job.As a Green America Gold Certified business for high standards in social and environmental impact, the company is woman-founded and driven by love to help you Protect Your Pack® – pets, family, homes, indoors and outdoors, and everything in between.Products are available at Wondercide, Amazon, Chewy, and at select independent and national retailers in the USA, including PetSmart, Pet Supplies Plus, and Petco. Affiliate available through Amazon and for Wondercide through Awin, TikTok, and Aspire.

Melissa Watkins

AMSTERLAND

+1 804-402-5316

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Other

Wondercide's #Wonderween photo & video contest runs through Oct. 31. Grand prizes, finalists, and a donation for every entry goes to pet rescue, up to $1,500!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.