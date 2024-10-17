Homestead Heritage Miller Creates Flour And Friendships In Historic Gristmill

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Artisans and farmers protecting and preserving the heritage of the American West pass on their knowledge and experience through shopping experiences, instructional classes, and weekend festivals hosting thousands to their charming village in Central Texas.

Craft seminars, agricultural exhibits, and activities are on display each day at Homestead Craft Village and featured at Homestead Heritage's 37th Annual Homestead Fair, open three weekends from November 29 through Dec. 14.

The gristmill at Homestead Heritage and the miller who turns grain into flour weren't born in Texas, but both got here as fast as they could. The mill, constructed before the Declaration of Independence was signed in 1776, was brought here in the year 2000 from near Trenton, New Jersey. The mill is run by Jim Moore, from Connecticut, who thought he'd teach history after retiring from the police force. The gristmill creates whole-grain flour, corn meal, and grits with a technology developed before the Roman Empire: water power.

"In colonial America, the local gristmill was the epicenter of social and economic activity," said Jim. "The miller becomes a connection between the consumer and the farm – it's the midway point."

Driven by water power moving a paddlewheel, 200-year-old millstones from France turn wheat into flour and corn into grits and cornmeal. These products are sold in the gristmill, shipped to bakers and chefs around the world, and used in the community restaurant, Café Homestead.

There is a real connection between the miller, the mill, and the grains, a connection shared with those who visit. Jim sees the gristmill as a place that maintains the bond between farmers and the people who consume their food.

"In the modern world, flour is on a shelf in the store," said Jim. "We pay with money and have no direct connection to the source. Here, I'm able to tell people more about the flour."

Jim and his wife Ada came from Connecticut several years ago, looking for a community driven by purpose and faith, trusting in God to guide them to the right vocation. At the Homestead Gristmill, Jim shares his heart, his stories, and the work of his hands. And in addition to being a miller, he's now become the full-time history teacher he always thought he'd become.

Jim and other artisans invite guests to participate in classes available year-round, Monday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Homestead Craft Village located north of Waco, a few minutes off the interstate or to make plans to visit the 37th Annual Homestead Fair Nov. 29 – Dec. 1, Dec. 6-7 and Dec. 13-14, 2024.

About Homestead Heritage

Homestead Heritage at Brazos de Dios is a Christian church in Central Texas that embraces traditional ways of work and worship. The church community, which hosts more than 200,000 visitors per year, operates a 510-acre farm on the Brazos River and includes the Homestead Craft Village and Café Homestead.

Dozens of artisans, small business owners, and farmers work daily to protect and preserve the heritage of the American West and pass on their knowledge and experience through shopping experiences, instructional classes, and weekend festivals hosting thousands to their charming village in Central Texas.

Visit to learn more, shop or plan your trip, and for information about Homestead Heritage's 37th Annual Homestead Fair, open three weekends from November 29 through Dec. 14.

Watch Jim at work in the gristmill at Homestead Heritage.



Visit these social channels to see Rebekah's story and learn more about Homestead Heritage. Visit these social channels to see Nolen's story and learn more about Homestead Heritage. FACEBOOK , YOUTUBE , X/TWITTER , INSTAGRAM , TIKTOK

