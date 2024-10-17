SILVER DOLLAR CITY ANNOUNCES HALF A BILLION DOLLAR DEVELOPMENT PLAN

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Heartland's First Theme Park Resort Opens Late 2026

OZARK MOUNTAINS, Mo., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Silver Dollar City, America's #1 Theme Park, today announced plans to invest half a billion dollars over the next decade on the of new family adventures, including the development of 1,200 acres adjacent to the Ozark Mountain theme

park.

The strategic plan represents the largest in the company's 65-year history and begins with the debut of

the

Silver Dollar City Resort , the first theme park resort in America's Heartland.

Continue Reading

Silver Dollar City announces half-billion-dollar development plan; Heartland's first theme park resort opens late 2026.

Part of the largest investment in Silver Dollar City Parks & Resorts' history, the Silver Dollar City Resort debuts in late 2026, a new chapter detailed in today's half-billion-dollar development plan.

The Silver Dollar City Resort will feature never-before-seen vistas of the Ozark Mountains and Table Rock Lake, along with unparalleled access to Silver Dollar City theme park.

Just a stone's throw from the company's other family attractions, including White Water water park, Showboat dinner cruises and Pink Jeep Adventure Tours, additional resort details will be provided in the coming months regarding guest amenities, park privileges, room types and group meeting spaces.

Post this





"This is more than just growth-it's a new era," said Silver Dollar City Parks & Resorts President, Brad Thomas. "Over the next decade, we will mindfully transform 1,200 acres into an authentic, only-in-the-Ozarks destination starting with our first resort. The new resort will combine Silver Dollar City's spirit of playfulness, discovery, craftsmanship and exploration with all that makes The Heart of the Ozarks so special."

Already under construction and set to open late 2026, the 262-room resort will feature never-before-seen vistas of the Ozark Mountains and Table Rock Lake, along with unparalleled access to Silver Dollar City theme park. The new resort will also be located just a stone's throw from the company's other family attractions, including White Water water park, Showboat dinner cruises, Pink Jeep Adventure Tours and the Silver Dollar City Campground.

"This investment showcases Silver Dollar City's commitment to tourism and economic growth in the Ozarks and for the State of Missouri," said Missouri Governor Mike Parson. "We are excited to see this project bring thousands of new jobs and millions of new visitors to our great state."

Additional resort details will be provided in the coming months regarding guest amenities, park privileges, room types, and group meeting spaces. For more information, visit silverdollarcity/resort .

For b-roll and drone footage, renderings and photography, visit silverdollarcity/press .

SILVER DOLLAR CITY

Opened more than six decades ago as the original Herschend property, and internationally awarded for excellence, Silver Dollar City® is an 1880s theme park nestled in the Ozark Mountains. Founded atop a national landmark that is Missouri' s deepest cave, Silver Dollar City offers unique rides like record-breaking coasters, live entertainment, concerts and world-class festivals. Also known as The Home of American Craftsmanship, Silver Dollar City features a crafts colony of over 100 demonstrating artisans and down-home country cooking in award-winning eateries. Nearby the theme park resides the Showboat Branson Belle®, an 1890s-style paddle wheeler featuring a dinner show on Table Rock Lake; White Water®, a 13-acre water park; Pink® Adventure Tours; and lodging options with the Silver Dollar City Campground and the Silver Dollar City Resort®, set to open in late 2026.

For more information, visit silverdollarcity .

HERSCHEND

Herschend is the parent company for a family of entertainment brands with a collective vision and mission of bringing families closer together by Creating Memories Worth Repeating®. The company's roots date back to 1950 when the Herschend family founded their first attraction, a small cave tour in the Ozarks, which later expanded into the famed Silver Dollar City. Today, Herschend Enterprises is recognized as the largest family-owned themed attractions organization in the U.S., with 11,000+ employees across 26 properties that collectively entertain more than 14 million guests annually.

Operating companies within Herschend Enterprises include Herschend Family Entertainment (Dollywood®

Parks & Resorts, Silver Dollar City Parks & Resorts, Adventure Aquarium®, Newport Aquarium®, Kentucky Kingdom®, and Wild Adventures®), Herschend Live (Harlem Globetrotters®), Herschend Entertainment Studios (Splash & Bubbles®

and Chuggington®) and Herschend Adventure Holdings, LLC (Pink®

Adventure Tours). For more information, visit

herschendenterprises .

SOURCE Silver Dollar City Company

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED