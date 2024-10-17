Locus Chain, Creta Platform's Strategy And Vision Were Introduced Upon Invitation From Lloyd Capital And Mike Pompeo In New York City

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Global business and leaders join forces with Locus Chain and Creta's vision

Mike Pompeo, Chairman of Lloyds Capital, expressed strong optimism about the global business prospects of a strategic partnership with Locus Chain and Creta

SK Senior Executive Vice President Sang-kyu Kang, Naver Co-founder Hyuk-il Kwon, Rochel Bernstein of the Bernstein family, and Raymond James COO Michael Tormey were among the many prominent global entrepreneurs and financial leaders in attendance

Locus Chain proposed the development of an innovative platform to manage foundational and generative data, ensuring the safe use of AI while creating a new data ecosystem Together with Lloyds Capital, Creta, and Thomas Vu's Initiative, a $1 billion Creta ecosystem fund is being established

On September 25th, 2024, in New York City, Lloyds Capital-the global financial partner of Locus Chain and Creta-hosted a high-profile event showcasing“the world's most scalable blockchain, Locus Chain,” alongside“the groundbreaking Web3 gaming and entertainment ecosystem, Creta.”

The event, hosted by Lloyds Capital, attracted prominent figures, distinguished entrepreneurs, and financiers from around the globe. SangYoon Lee, CEO of Locus Chain; Ray Nakazato, CCO of Creta; Thomas Vu, former executive producer of League of Legends and current CIO of Creta; and Hyuk-il Kwon, director at Naver's Happybean, which is collaborating with Creta, delivered presentations showcasing the technological depth of Locus Chain, its potential as a core solution for future industries, and the scale and vision of the Creta ecosystem. Their insights were met with an enthusiastic response.

Notably, major global entities such as SK Group and Naver, alongside leading U.S. firms including Lloyds Capital, Republic, and AllianceBernstein, as well as India's Bankai Group, and the United Nations committed to exploring collaboration through their extensive global networks, working together with industry leaders to drive future innovation by engaging in forward-looking discussions about how they could collaborate with Locus Chain and Creta to contribute significantly to the betterment of society and drive meaningful, innovative growth for the ecosystems.



[Description: (Left) Lloyd Capital COO Marik String, (Center) Founder of One Humanity Foundation and Vice President of Creta Evan Klassen and (Right) Locus Chain CEO SangYoon Lee presenting their vision together]

Lloyds Capital, a global investment firm led by Mike Pompeo, includes a team of influential figures such as Marik String, former U.S. State Department General Counsel; Christopher Yoshida, former CFO of Northern Data and current CEO of Pinetree Partners; David Malpass, former World Bank Group Founder and board member; Chalid Arrab, Founder of Lloyds Group; and Bulent Aksu, former Deputy Finance Minister of Turkey.

Locus Chain and Creta have entered into a strategic partnership with Lloyds Capital to establish the Creta ecosystem fund, a $1 billion initiative to drive global business development.

The event, moderated by Evan Klassen, founder of One Humanity and Vice President of Creta, saw the participation of over 60 prominent global business leaders including Rochel Bernstein of AllianceBernstein, which manages over $1 trillion in assets; Michael Spanos, co-owner of the NFL's Los Angeles Chargers; Shane McMahon, former WWE Executive Vice President and current CEO of Ideanomics; UN Ambassador David Sánchez; Adam Kelly, advisor at Knollwood Investment Advisory; Michael Bressler, CEO of X2B; Rob Hadick, CEO of Dragonfly Capital; Hyuk-il Kwon, Co-founder of Naver; Sang-kyu Kang, Head of SK Global Digital Investment Group; and Bankim Brahmbatt, Chairman of India's Bankai Group. The attendees enthusiastically supported the vision of Locus Chain and Creta, engaging in active discussions about future collaborations.



[Description: Rochel Bernstein of AllianceBernstein (second from the left); Michael Spanos, co-owner of the NFL LA Chargers (third from the left); Yoel Mayerfeld, Chase Property co-CEO (second from the right); Robbie Tombrosky, Founder of ASGE Advisors (far left); and Sara Hurand, Artist (far right)]





[Description: Michael Tormey COO of Raymond James(far left), Kamo Jurn Director of Raymond James (second left) ,Mohombi Nzasi Moupondo, Artist(third from the left); Adam Kelly, advisor at Knollwood Investments (third from the right); Sean Demosthenous, CBDO at ZEEBU (second from the right); and Shane McMahon, former WWE Executive Vice President (far right).

In his welcome address, Mike Pompeo, Chairman of Lloyds Capital, expressed his enthusiasm, saying, "We are thrilled to partner with Locus Chain and Creta and share in their groundbreaking technology and vision." He further noted, "As we pave the way for the next generation of future industries, I have high expectations for Locus Chain and Creta as the key technologies and platforms that will help us overcome the challenges ahead."

[Description: Chairman of Lloyds Capital, Mike Pompeo]

During the event, Dr. Young-bae Moon, Vice President of Bloom Technology, the company developing Locus Chain, highlighted the critical need for high-performance blockchains like Locus Chain in the rapidly evolving AI industry. He asserted that“A sufficiently fast and scalable blockchain can manage the foundational data necessary for AI generation as well as the data produced by AI. This capability would help prevent the illegal collection of AI data and eliminate false information, thereby mitigating the antisocial aspects of AI that pose significant threats to humanity's economy, security, and social stability. Furthermore, data providers would have their rights protected, while AI developers could achieve greater data precision, fostering a virtuous ecosystem that significantly enhances AI. However, most existing blockchain technologies are not suitable for this purpose due to their limitations in performance and scalability. Currently, Locus Chain is the only blockchain capable of delivering the extremely fast processing speeds and scalability required for large-scale applications in the AI industry.”

The attendees responded positively to this presentation, recognizing that concerns regarding AI technology could be effectively managed through Locus Chain and that it could also cultivate a more advanced ecosystem.

[Description: Senior Vice President of Bloom Technology, Dr. Young-bae Moon]

[Description: CIO of Creta, Thomas Vu]

Meanwhile, Thomas Vu, the former Executive Producer of League of Legends and the newly appointed Chief Innovative Officer (CIO) of Creta, a Web3 game platform being developed on the Locus Chain, presented his vision for Creta's multiverse and superclub concept. He described it as a next-generation community model that transcends the limitations of existing communities, referred to as "spatial communities."

Additionally, Ray Nakazato, Creta's Chief Creative Officer and a former game development producer at Microsoft, shared an ambitious vision for the Creta ecosystem that leverages AI technology to significantly simplify content development. This innovation is designed to blur the boundaries between developers and users, while also dramatically reducing server costs through the implementation of Locus Chain technology. Nakazato also addressed challenges related to intellectual property usage agreements and payment, proposing a model where the production, consumption, and investment in content can be infinitely repeated, thereby removing growth limitations within the Creta ecosystem. His presentation captured significant attention from attendees.

[Description: Co-founder of Naver and current Chairman of Naver HappyBean, Hyuk-il Kwon]

Hyuk-il Kwon, co-founder of Naver and current chairman of Naver HappyBean Foundation, introduced his highly anticipated AI avatar system, Quavatar, which will be integrated into Creta. He outlined his vision and the expected benefits of this integration, as well as the GiveFy project, developed in collaboration with One Humanity and Bloom Technology, which builds upon the legacy of Naver HappyBean. His presentation captured significant interest from attendees, particularly representatives from the UN, who showed enthusiasm for the GiveFy project, which aims to create and expand a global donation ecosystem where increased contributions yield greater benefits.

* Naver : A leading South Korean technology company, known for its dominant search engine, online platform services, and its expansion into AI, digital content, and fintech, driving innovation across multiple industries.

* Naver HappyBean : A social impact platform by Naver, dedicated to supporting charitable organizations and crowdfunding initiatives, connecting users with meaningful causes through donations and volunteer opportunities.

* Quavatar : A service that utilizes AI technology to create avatars with diverse appearances and backgrounds, delivering personalized experiences to users across various platforms.

* GiveFy : A new global donation platform that leverages blockchain technology to promote "productive donation." It seeks to share innovative ideas aligned with sustainable development goals-such as environmental protection, economic growth, and social inclusion-while enhancing collaborative efforts for practical implementation.

[Description: Kendrick Nguyen, co-founder and CEO of Republic (Middle), a digital investment platform, Andrew Durgee, President of Republic (Right)]

Republic, the largest Web3 venture capital firm in the United States, expressed its commitment to collaboratively building a Web3 ecosystem alongside Locus Chain and Creta. With millions of members, they aim to establish themselves as a leading Web3 content platform. Additionally, Bankai Group's Chairman, Bankim Brahmbhatt, and CEO Raj Brahmbhatt shared their ambition to pioneer the future market in India, one of the world's top emerging markets, in partnership with Locus Chain and Creta, with the goal of creating the largest gaming platform in the country.

SangYoon Lee, CEO of Bloom Technology, expressed his enthusiasm about the event, stating,“I was delighted to share the visions of Locus Chain and Creta with potential partners, alongside key collaborators such as Hyuk-il Kwon, Lloyd Capital and Republic. We successfully conveyed to numerous entrepreneurs, financiers, and politicians that Locus Chain and Creta can deliver innovative solutions to the various challenges facing the blockchain ecosystem and the advancement of the WEB3 industry. In addition to driving corporate growth through service and technological development, we aim to become industry leaders in addressing the social issues emerging from AI and WEB3.”

* Lloyds Capital is a global investment firm led by Former U.S Secretary of State and Former Director of the CIA Mike Pompeo and includes influential figures such as Marik String, former U.S. State Department General Counsel; Christopher Yoshida, former CFO of Northern Data and current CEO of Pinetree Partners; David Malpass, former World Bank Group President; Chalid Arrab, Founder of Lloyds Group; and Bulent Aksu, former Deputy Finance Minister of Turkey and current Senior Vice President of Lloyds Capital. Lloyds Capital pioneers high-growth investment opportunities at the intersection of emerging technology, frontier markets, and geoeconomics.

* Locus Chain is a next generation blockchain protocol that effectively addresses issues of decentralization, scalability, and security. One of its unique technologies, Dynamic Sharding, ensures network stability in various environments. Additionally, the implementation of Verifiable Pruning minimizes node size, allowing nodes to run on devices like mini-PCs and internet routers, thereby enabling broader participation in the ecosystem. This low barrier to entry makes it feasible for anyone to operate a node at minimal cost, ensuring stable and efficient network maintenance. As a result, Locus Chain is recognized as a suitable blockchain network for large-scale projects where scalability is essential.

* Locus GameChain is an on-chain serverless online solution developed by Locus Chain that successfully overcomes the challenges of scalability and speed in serverless online services, achieving commercial viability. This innovative solution enables the delivery of permanent, high-performance, decentralized online network-based services for games and internet applications, eliminating concerns over maintenance costs.

With its potential to transform the future of online gaming, Locus Game Chain offers the ability to revive countless online content that was previously discontinued or shut down due to high server operation costs. It also allows for the creation of new, innovative content with unique styles and business models, all without the burden of server maintenance. Beyond gaming, Locus Game Chain is set to pioneer a completely new market by introducing unprecedented 'serverless online services' across various internet-based industries.

* Creta is a Web3-based metaverse platform headquartered in Dubai, UAE. It is spearheaded by respected figures in the Japanese and global gaming industries, including Ray Nakazato, Thomas Vu (former executive producer of League of Legends), Alexander Harutyunyan (former CEO of the European gaming publisher INNOVA), and Seok-ho Yoon from CCR, the developer of the popular Korean game Fortress. Additionally, legendary industry figures like Yoshiki Okamoto, known for creating Street Fighter 2 and Monster Strike, serve as key partners, further enhancing Creta's global competitiveness. Creta comprises four main services: △ Creta Metaverse, △ Creta Superclub (Community), △ Creta Studio (Game & Content Creation), and △ Creta Game Platform (Digital Game Distribution).

By leveraging AI technology, Creta aims to significantly reduce the complexity of content development, breaking down barriers between developers and users. This approach fosters an ecosystem where content production and consumption can infinitely repeat and expand without limits, enabling both users and developers to continually generate new experiences. With robust intellectual property from partnerships with legendary producers in the gaming industry, Creta is poised to lead the charge in building the most competitive game entertainment platform ecosystem. To ensure the best user experience, Creta is also developing a "Spatial Community" that allows users to meet and interact in 3D digital spaces through their avatars.

Creta Studio facilitates various activities, including gaming, social events, and business meetings, empowering users to create and share their own content. The Creta Metaverse is constructing numerous large-scale metaverses with photorealistic visuals, providing users with the opportunity to enjoy diverse games and content within a single immersive environment. Moreover, the community system known as Superclub, accessible in all Creta spaces or through a dedicated app, empowers users to fully own their community data and tokenize their rights to clubs and posts as NFTs. By storing key data on the blockchain, users gain the ability to independently manage their rights to their content and fan data, ensuring greater control and security.

