WEC Energy Group Declares Quarterly Dividend

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MILWAUKEE, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of

WEC Group (NYSE: WEC ) today declared a quarterly cash dividend of 83.50 cents per share on the company's common stock.

The dividend is payable Dec. 1, 2024, to stockholders of record on Nov. 14, 2024. This marks the 329th consecutive quarter - dating back to 1942 - that the company will have paid a dividend to its stockholders.

WEC

Energy

Group (NYSE:

WEC ),

based

in

Milwaukee,

is

one of the

nation's

premier energy

companies, serving 4.7 million customers in Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan and Minnesota.

The company's principal utilities are We Energies, Wisconsin Public Service, Peoples Gas, North Shore Gas, Michigan Gas Utilities, Minnesota Energy Resources and Upper Michigan Energy Resources. Another major subsidiary,

We

Power,

designs, builds

and

owns

electric

generating

plants.

In

addition,

WEC

Infrastructure LLC owns a growing

fleet of renewable generation facilities in states ranging from South Dakota to Texas.

WEC

Energy Group (wecenergygroup ) is a Fortune 500 company and a component of the S&P 500. The company

has

approximately

34,000 stockholders

of record,

7,000 employees

and

more than $45

billion

of

assets.

SOURCE WEC Energy Group

