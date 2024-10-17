WEC Energy Group Declares Quarterly Dividend
MILWAUKEE, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of
WEC energy Group (NYSE: WEC ) today declared a quarterly cash dividend of 83.50 cents per share on the company's common stock.
The dividend is payable Dec. 1, 2024, to stockholders of record on Nov. 14, 2024. This marks the 329th consecutive quarter - dating back to 1942 - that the company will have paid a dividend to its stockholders.
WEC
Energy
Group (NYSE:
WEC ),
based
in
Milwaukee,
is
one of the
nation's
premier energy
companies, serving 4.7 million customers in Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan and Minnesota.
The company's principal utilities are We Energies, Wisconsin Public Service, Peoples Gas, North Shore Gas, Michigan Gas Utilities, Minnesota Energy Resources and Upper Michigan Energy Resources. Another major subsidiary,
We
Power,
designs, builds
and
owns
electric
generating
plants.
In
addition,
WEC
Infrastructure LLC owns a growing
fleet of renewable generation facilities in states ranging from South Dakota to Texas.
WEC
Energy Group (wecenergygroup ) is a Fortune 500 company and a component of the S&P 500. The company
has
approximately
34,000 stockholders
of record,
7,000 employees
and
more than $45
billion
of
assets.
