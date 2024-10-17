U.S. Postal Service Releases New Videos With Easy-To-Follow Guidelines On Election Mail

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Videos are targeted to Consumers / Election Officials

WASHINGTON, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States Postal Service is committed to the secure, timely delivery of the nation's Election Mail. In 2024, just as in previous elections, the Postal Service is processing, transporting, and delivering the nation's Election Mail when American citizens choose to utilize the mail to participate in an election. The Postal Service has released a short that can help them find the starting point in the process. The new video for customers, along with a new video for election officials, can be found here:

.

"Our message to the public is simple. If you are planning to use the U.S. Mail to cast your ballot in November, please plan to mail early," said Postmaster General and CEO Louis DeJoy.

The Postal Service has the operational capacity to deliver the nation's ballots in the final weeks of the election. In 2020, ballots accounted for just 0.11% of the Postal Service's total mail volume.

The Postal Service's common-sense voter recommendation remains that domestic voters should mail their completed ballot before Election Day, and at least one week prior to the deadline by which their completed ballot must be received by their local election official. All voters should check their state's deadlines, links to which are also available at .

More information on the Postal Service's successful performance in the 2020 and 2022 elections is available at the above website link.

Please Note: The United States Postal Service is an independent federal establishment, mandated to be self-financing and to serve every American community through the affordable, reliable and secure delivery of mail and packages to 169 million addresses six and often seven days a week. Overseen by a bipartisan Board of Governors, the Postal Service is implementing a 10-year transformation plan, Delivering for America , to modernize the postal network, restore long-term financial sustainability, dramatically improve service across all mail and shipping categories, and maintain the organization as one of America's most valued and trusted brands.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

For USPS media resources, including broadcast-quality video and audio and photo stills, visit the USPS Newsroom . Follow us on X , formerly known as Twitter; Instagram ; Pinterest ; Threads and LinkedIn . Subscribe to the USPS YouTube Channel and like us on Facebook . For more information about the Postal Service, visit usps and href="" rel="nofollow" usp .

Contact: Martha Johnson

[email protected]

usps/news

SOURCE U.S. Postal Service

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED