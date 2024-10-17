RG Kar Protest: Women’S Group Take Out Rally To CBI Office Demanding 'Logical Probe'

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Oct 17 (IANS) Thousands of women on Thursday took out a protest rally to the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) Special Crime Unit office at the Central office (CGO) office complex at Salt Lake in northern Kolkata, demanding a "logical" conclusion of the probe by the central agency in the ghastly rape and murder of a lady junior doctor of R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital in August

The call for the rally on Thursday was given by the same social group of women who organised similar rallies like "Meyera Raat Dakhal Koro (Women, reclaim the night)" at midnight on August 14 and "Shashokpokkher Ghum Bhangate Notun Ganer Bhor (The new song of dawn to bring rulers out of slumber)" on September 8.

Although Thursday's rally, like the previous two, was convened by the women's group, male protesters in significant numbers also participated.

"The CBI in its first charge sheet filed at a special court in Kolkata recently is nothing but an endorsement of the findings in the initial investigation by Kolkata Police. Like the city police, the CBI too has identified civic volunteer Sanjay Roy as the only prime accused in the rape and murder. But we do not agree with such findings. We feel that the entire investigation is going on in the wrong way. That is why we have hit the streets today demanding a logical conclusion in the probe," said a protester.

Meanwhile, Aniket Mahato, a junior doctor attached to R.G. Kar, who was the first to be hospitalised following deteriorations in his medical condition because of the fast-unto-death agitation, was released from hospital on Thursday afternoon.

However, he will have to continue with some strict dietary and medical restrictions for quite some time and the doctors have advised him not to resume fasting.