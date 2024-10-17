Kleinschmidt Associates Accepts National Hydropower Award For Innovative Fish Passage Design At Susquehanna River Dam

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

OSAW Award

Kleinschmidt's nature-like fishway design restores fish migration, blending ecological restoration with recreational and operational needs.

- Tyler Kreider, P.E., Lead Design Engineer, Kleinschmidt, ME, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Kleinschmidt Associates is proud to announce that it has been honored with an Outstanding Stewards of America's Waters (OSAW) Award from the National Hydropower Association (NHA) for its work on the Shikellamy Nature-Like Fishway Design & Construction project in the category of Recreational, Historical, & Environmental Enhancement.National Hydropower Association's (NHA) OSAW Awards are an annual honor that recognizes deserving organizations in the hydropower and marine energy industry for projects that exhibit exemplary operational, educational, historical, recreational, or environmental enhancement and stewardship.Kleinschmidt Associates earned the OSAW Award for their work to design and support the installation/commissioning of a 700-foot-long nature-like fishway at the Adam T. Bower Memorial Dam on the Susquehanna River in Pennsylvania. This project provides anadromous fish passage around this dam for the first time in over 50 years, marking a pivotal achievement in ecological restoration. The innovative design balances the dam's operational requirements with environmental sustainability, state-of-the-art fish passage criteria, and preserving recreational access to the area.The successful completion of the fishway not only meets the project's core objective of facilitating fish migration but also delivers broader benefits to the ecosystem. The nature-like fishway exemplifies a collaborative approach to addressing environmental concerns while maintaining adherence to the project's budget and schedule.“As a resident and fisherman in the Susquehanna River watershed, I was thrilled to be able to help restore anadromous fish passage at this dam while maintaining the diverse recreational opportunities currently offered by the seasonal Lake Augusta," said Tyler Kreider, P.E., Lead Design Engineer, Kleinschmidt. "Even as we were removing the temporary water controls, an American Eel swam up through the fishway, eagerly waiting to pass upstream; it is for this fish, and hopefully many thousands like it, that complete migrations between the ocean and freshwater as part of their life cycle that I'm proud to be part of the team to restore fish passage at this dam.”For more information about Kleinschmidt Associates and the Shikellamy Nature-Like Fishway project, please visit Shikellamy Nature-Like Fishway-Kleinschmidt (kleinschmidtgroup).About Kleinschmidt:Kleinschmidt Associates performs engineering, regulatory and environmental consulting for North American energy companies and governmental agencies who strive to protect and enhance the natural environment without compromising performance. We work at the intersection of regulatory requirements, environmental science, and engineering solutions to achieve our client's objectives.About NHA OSAW HistoryIn 1994, the National Hydropower Association (NHA) created the Hydro Achievement Awards to recognize organizations and projects committed to excellence in the development and operation of hydropower. In 1999, NHA added the Outstanding Stewardship of America's Rivers (OSAR) Report to profile the best examples of hydropower's ability to generate clean, renewable, reliable and affordable electricity while protecting the riverine ecosystem.Beginning in 2007, these two recognition programs were merged to more effectively provide recognition to deserving organizations and to reflect the changing nature of the hydropower industry, particularly the fact that hydropower can be used in various waterways. The new award program is called the Outstanding Stewards of America's Waters (OSAW).

