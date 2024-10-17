Annual Wealth Access Summit Gathers 30+ Banks For Peer Discussions On Unlocking Revenue Through Wealth Management

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Data unification provider hosts leadership to encourage peer-to-peer dialogues on wealth management as a growth opportunity

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth Access , a leading provider in wealth data, offering unified insights to help banks unlock growth, boost deposits, and enhance digital services, today announced insights from its annual 2024 Wealth Access Summit. The Nashville event, attended by Executives of the nation's largest regional and super-regional banks, included high-asset organizations totaling $2.3 trillion in assets and $1.3 trillion in wealth management.

The Wealth Access Summit gathers financial industry leaders focused on driving growth and innovation in banking and wealth management. This event brings together executives from regional banks and wealth management firms to engage in peer discussions on critical topics shaping the industry's future. Participants gain valuable insights about how technology is driving their growth agendas, exploring strategies for achieving revenue goals and examining approaches to improve client engagement and loyalty.

The Summit focused on the untapped potential of wealth management to diversify and stabilize bank revenue streams. High interest rates, shrinking net interest margins (NIM) and tightening regulations are prompting banks to seek alternative revenue sources, positioning wealth management as a critical growth opportunity. Discussions at the 2024 Summit focused on how banks can leverage unified data insights to capitalize on the wealth management opportunity and ultimately generate recurring fee revenue, support sustainable growth, capture market share and drive competitive transformation.

"Insights shared at this year's Summit underscore a critical reality: wealth management represents the largest untapped market within banks today," said David Benskin, founder and CEO of Wealth Access. "Our candid discussions highlighted how the consistent, recurring fee revenue from wealth management offers banks an unmatched opportunity for stable and predictable growth. As we look towards 2025, it's clear that institutions using technology to maximize their wealth management offerings are best positioned to unlock greater revenue potential. We were excited to once again join industry leaders from the nation's most innovative banks to engage in these vital conversations on driving enterprise success."

Several institutions noted how their organizations were shifting their culture to be more in line with a One Bank mentality, versus treating Wealth as a siloed business unit. In addition to conversations around culture, another major theme of the Summit was understanding the power of data to create segmentation and hyper-target cross-sell audiences based on the wealth data that customers get from Wealth Access or alternative Business Intelligence tools.

The Summit concluded with a Build Your Blueprint session where attendees created a plan to continue their conversations internally by documenting their alignment needs, obstacles, data requirements, and goals for success. The company is offering Build Your Blueprint sessions from their website to those interested in learning more about the Summit findings and creating a strategic plan.

Last week, Wealth Access announced its new offering

to support executives, like those gathered at the Wealth Access Executive Summit, in their strategic initiatives to drive significant revenue growth through wealth. This, along with more information on Build Your Blueprint can be found at .

About Wealth Access

Wealth Access

is the leading wealth data insights platform, pioneering the transformation of wealth management in banking. By intelligently unifying records across multiple systems, Wealth Access creates living balance sheets that enable service teams to see each client's complete financial story, work across business lines to improve customer loyalty and drive higher revenue. As a result of its innovative enterprise-class solutions, Wealth Access today supports a variety of clients from RIAs, trust companies, brokers, regional and national banks.



SOURCE Wealth Access

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED