Axify's New AI Booking Agent To Boost Revenue For Service Businesses

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Axify's Axi is a new, advanced conversational AI booking agent, turning calls to sales and boosting income for hospitality, and beauty businesses.

- Marcello Colosimo, CEO of Momento Hospitality GroupSYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Axify , an Australian AI start-up, has successfully completed its first capital raise, securing $1M in funding to expand into North America and APAC. Founded in 2023 by MIT Data Science Bianca Brady , Axify's AI booking assistant addresses a common business problem in the hospitality, service, and health industries.Ms Brady, previously a hospitality professional, knew that managing phone bookings was a challenge for hotels, bars and restaurants."After a meal service there are often dozens of calls to return, which can take hours to complete, and this doesn't account for potential customers who've not left a message. The Axify team set out to build an AI agent to answer all these calls so potential bookings were converted quickly," Ms Brady said.While many AI agents remain in the conceptual stage, Axify's Axi is in market with active customers. Axi's advanced conversational AI is used by hospitality groups to manage calls and complete bookings with over 99% accuracy. By freeing up valuable staff time and eliminating missed calls, Axi significantly enhances revenue capture and operational efficiency.Marcello Colosimo, CEO of Momento Hospitality Group, said,“Axi is a great solution to a common problem in our industry. We used to have a reservation team and still missed a significant number of calls. At Sarino, one of our venues, we were missing 55 calls a week. Since we implemented Axi, we haven't missed a single one and this has definitely increased trade. All callers have the option to speak to a staff member, but this is happening less and less. Axi frees up our staff to provide all-important service in venue, and our average call time has dropped from seven minutes to two.”Axi fine-tunes large language models specifically for service businesses across various industries, including accommodation, beauty salons, allied health, and professional services. Axify learns from every interaction, continually improving its responses and recommendations. Axify integrates seamlessly with any operational system, booking system, or calendar. Through a straightforward phone line diversion, Axi handles all incoming calls, lead nurturing, and bookings directly in the operator's system.With the recent capital raise, Axify is well positioned to expand its market presence into the US and APAC regions.

