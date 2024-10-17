Armor Tough Coatings Launches New Website: Showcasing A Decade Of Excellence In Detroit's Painting Industry

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Armor Tough Coatings launches new website, showcasing a decade of growth in Detroit's painting industry. Quality, integrity, and community shine through.

- Joe ElmoreDETROIT , MI, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Armor Tough Coatings, a leading painting and coating company serving Detroit since 2014, today announced the launch of its new professional website at . This digital transformation marks a significant milestone in the company's journey, reflecting its growth from a one-man operation to a respected industry leader in residential, commercial, and industrial painting and coating services.Founded by Joe Elmore in the early winter months of 2014 in White Lake, Michigan, Armor Tough Coatings has established itself as a beacon of quality, integrity, and community involvement in the Detroit area. The new website serves as a digital showcase of the company's evolution, expertise, and commitment to customer satisfaction."Our new website is more than just a digital facelift," said Joe Elmore, founder and owner of Armor Tough Coatings. "It's a reflection of our journey, our values, and our promise to our clients. We've come a long way since I started this company as a one-man operation, and this website is a testament to our growth and the trust our community has placed in us."The newly launched website offers an enhanced user experience, providing visitors with easy access to detailed information about Armor Tough Coatings' comprehensive range of services. From residential interior painting and cabinet refinishing to commercial and industrial solutions like machinery painting and epoxy floor coatings, the site showcases the company's versatility and expertise.Key features of the new website include:Comprehensive Service Descriptions: Detailed pages for each service offered, providing potential clients with in-depth information about Armor Tough Coatings' capabilities in both residential and commercial sectors.Project Gallery: A visually stunning portfolio showcasing the company's past projects, allowing visitors to see the quality of work firsthand.About Us Section: An engaging narrative of Armor Tough Coatings' history, from its humble beginnings to its current status as a trusted name in Detroit's painting and coating industry.Client Testimonials: Real feedback from satisfied customers, reinforcing the company's commitment to quality and customer satisfaction.Service Area Information: Clear details about the regions served, highlighting Armor Tough Coatings' extensive coverage across Detroit.Easy Contact and Estimate Request Forms: Streamlined ways for potential clients to reach out and request services or estimates.The launch of this new website coincides with several significant milestones in Armor Tough Coatings' history. From its founding in 2014, the company has experienced steady growth and expansion. In 2017, Armor Tough Coatings relocated its home base to Grand Blanc, MI, and began offering industrial painting and protective coating services, significantly diversifying its portfolio and reaching new markets.A pivotal moment came in 2023 when the company participated in its first major community project, donating time and services to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Foster Care Division. This initiative not only showcased Armor Tough Coatings' technical expertise but also highlighted its deep commitment to community involvement and social responsibility.The same year, 2023, marked another significant expansion as Armor Tough Coatings extended its services to cover the greater Detroit area and established an expanded shop in Burton, Michigan. This growth has positioned the company to better serve a wider range of clients across the region."Our expansion and community involvement are integral parts of who we are," Elmore explained. "We're not just a painting company; we're a part of the Mero Detroit community. Our new website allows us to share our story and our commitment to this region with a broader audience."The website also emphasizes Armor Tough Coatings' core values of quality, integrity, and community. These principles have been the driving force behind the company's success and are prominently featured throughout the new digital platform."Trust and integrity are at the heart of everything we do," Elmore stated. "We believe in building lasting relationships with our clients through honest communication, reliable service, and a steadfast commitment to delivering on our promises. Our new website is an extension of these values, providing transparency and detailed information to our current and potential clients."The site's responsive design ensures a seamless experience across all devices, making it easier for clients to explore services, view past projects, and request estimates whether they're at home or on the go. This mobile-friendly approach reflects Armor Tough Coatings' understanding of modern client needs and its commitment to accessibility.In addition to showcasing services and past work, the new website also highlights Armor Tough Coatings' commitment to quality through its comprehensive warranty programs. The company offers 5, and 10-year warranties on various services, providing clients with peace of mind and demonstrating confidence in the durability and quality of their work."Our warranties are a testament to our belief in the quality of our work," Elmore added. "We stand behind every project we complete, and our new website makes it easy for clients to understand the protections and guarantees we offer."The launch of the new website comes at a time when Armor Tough Coatings is poised for continued growth. As of 2024, the company continues to expand its team and enhance its service offerings to meet the evolving needs of residential, commercial, and industrial clients across Detroit.Looking to the future, Armor Tough Coatings aims to leverage its new digital presence to further strengthen its connections within the community and expand its reach. The website will serve as a platform for sharing industry insights, maintenance tips, and updates on community involvement initiatives."We're excited about the possibilities this new website opens up for us," Elmore concluded. "It's not just about showcasing our services; it's about connecting with our community, sharing our knowledge, and continuing to build trust with every client we serve. We invite everyone to visit and explore what makes Armor Tough Coatings the trusted choice for painting and coating services in etro Detroit."About Armor Tough Coatings:Armor Tough Coatings is a locally owned and operated painting and contracting company based in Burton, Michigan, dedicated to delivering top-quality services for homes, businesses, and industrial facilities across Detroit. Founded in 2014 by Joe Elmore, the company has grown from a one-man operation to a respected leader in the industry, known for its commitment to quality, exceptional customer service, and deep connection to the community it serves. Armor Tough Coatings offers a wide range of services including interior painting, cabinet refinishing, epoxy flooring, commercial painting, machinery painting, fleet equipment painting, and more, all backed by comprehensive warranties and a satisfaction guarantee.For general inquiries and estimates:Website:Phone: 248-716-0089Email: ...Address: 2130 Hemphill Rd, Burton, MI 48529

