Grupo Vidanta Announces The Launch Of Vidantaworld: A Revolutionary New Universe Of Luxury Travel Experiences Based In Mexico

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



After 50 years of creating extraordinary luxury experiences, Grupo Vidanta unveils a new era with VidantaWorld, offering an unprecedented blend of high-end resorts, luxury hospitality, world-class theme parks, cutting-edge entertainment, and global mega yacht voyages to redefine the vacation experience. Grupo Vidanta is committed to crafting unforgettable and ever-evolving experiences for all generations, driving its mission to transform the future of vacationing.

NUEVO VALLARTA, Mexico, Oct. 17, 2024

/PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Vidanta, the leader in luxury hospitality and world-class entertainment in Mexico, proudly announces the official launch of VidantaWorld, a brand-new, ever-expanding universe of luxury vacation experiences that aims to revolutionize the global travel and leisure industry. As Grupo Vidanta's most ambitious endeavor yet, VidantaWorld promises travelers of all ages and interests a new way to vacation. By blending innovative entertainment-

spanning from the world's best shows to world's first-ever luxury mega theme park-with the best luxury the world has to offer, and nature at its most sublime, this landmark initiative stands to set a new global standard in experiential tourism.

Step into a world of wonder at VidantaWorld's BON Luxury Theme Park, where immersive attractions, spectacular entertainment, and refined amenities create an unforgettable adventure for all ages.

Unwind at The Beach Club at VidantaWorld Riviera Maya, a high-end seaside lounge offering pristine pools, chic cabanas, and stunning views-designed for the ultimate beachfront experience.

Experience the pinnacle of luxury at sea with VidantaWorld's ELEGANT Ultra Mega Yacht – an exclusive adults-only escape where world-class service and breathtaking destinations come together for the ultimate voyage.

Continue Reading

VidantaWorld's visionary approach to luxury vacations extends from land to sea. With two spectacular destinations located in Mexico and a mega yacht featuring an inaugural season of international itineraries, VidantaWorld encompasses a wide range of experiences and attractions crafted with all generations in mind.

At VidantaWorld Nuevo Vallarta, guests can experience a sprawling 2,000-acre destination where every day holds a new adventure, and every night showcases cutting-edge entertainment.

On the Caribbean coast of Mexico, VidantaWorld Riviera Maya offers travelers a world-class resort featuring sumptuous luxury, thrills for the whole family, and a world-famous Cirque du Soleil show. And VidantaWorld's ELEGANT Ultra Mega Yacht is redefining luxury at sea by providing all the exclusivity of a personal yacht with the extensive amenities of a top cruise line. With its powerhouse portfolio of products, VidantaWorld is poised to set a new benchmark for the global luxury travel market.

"VidantaWorld marks a new era in global travel. No longer will families or couples have to choose between what type of vacation they want," said Iván Chávez, executive vice president of Grupo Vidanta. "With VidantaWorld, you can have it all-

from breathtaking luxury to iconic entertainment, from first-ever attractions to

exploring the world by sea-and all while enjoying luxury and personalized service so exceptional that you'll carry every moment of your stay with you, long after you leave."



Within this vibrant new universe, guests will discover a wealth of extraordinary experiences available for enjoyment, with even more remarkable offerings on the horizon. This includes:



VidantaWorld's BON Luxury Theme Park :

Located at VidantaWorld Nuevo Vallarta, BON Beauty of Nature Luxury Theme Park is an all-generations theme park that masterfully blends thrilling attractions, relaxation, and natural beauty. The park combines thrilling attractions from the

world's top ride manufacturers, gourmet dining, and immersive shows, including a

brand-new Cirque du Soleil production

housed in a

spectacular, custom-built theater.

Set for a soft opening in 2025, VidantaWorld's BON will rival the best theme parks in the world, offering a never-before-seen level of entertainment and opulence in Latin America.

VidantaWorld's ELEGANT Ultra Mega Yacht :

Set to sail in February 2025, VidantaWorld's ELEGANT offers luxury cruises with elite itineraries through the Caribbean and Mediterranean. With personalized shore excursions, exclusive onboard amenities, and world-class service, this mega yacht elevates vacationing by sea to new levels of sophistication.

BON Park Hotel :

Located at VidantaWorld Nuevo Vallarta, this boutique-style hotel offers guests unmatched comfort and luxury. Situated adjacent to BON Luxury Theme Park, this incredible hotel provides plush accommodations inspired by the imagination and grandeur of the park itself.

Cirque du Soleil JOYÀ:

This world-renowned show, located at VidantaWorld Riviera Maya, offers an exquisite fusion of high-caliber performances and gourmet dining. As the first-ever Cirque du Soleil dinner show, JOYÀ presents an unforgettable evening that combines art and cuisine in a dazzling celebration of the senses.

Jungala Aqua Experience :

Nestled in the heart of VidantaWorld Riviera Maya, Jungala Aqua Experience is a luxurious aquatic oasis that offers an upscale outdoor adventure. With private cabanas, exhilarating water slides, and the longest lazy river in Latin America, Jungala Aqua Experience is perfect for families seeking both relaxation and excitement.

Jungala Park Hotel: Located in VidantaWorld Riviera Maya, this sumptuous retreat features spacious, well-appointed suites, top-of-the-line amenities, attentive service, and easy access to Jungala Aqua Experience.

Championship-Level Golf Experiences:

Featuring global sporting events like the PGA TOUR Mexico Open at VidantaWorld and four world-class courses designed by legendary masters like Jack Nicklaus and Greg Norman, VidantaWorld offers the definitive golf vacation. VidantaWorld Nuevo Vallarta is home to the prestigious PGA TOUR Mexico Open at VidantaWorld and will host next year's tournament in February 2025. Guests at the resort can play like the pros at the Vidanta Vallarta Course, enjoy the region's only lit golf course at The Lakes Course, or try their swing at the Par Tee Zone by Inrange, an interactive, high-tech indoor golfing experience perfect for families. And at VidantaWorld Riviera Maya, the Nicklaus Design Course showcases a spectacular and challenging layout created to highlight the area's breathtaking natural beauty.

VidantaWorld Concerts :

Experience captivating entertainment at VidantaWorld with world-class concerts featuring iconic global stars like Marc Anthony, Sebastián Yatra, Michael Bolton, Gloria Gaynor, Cole Swindell, and many others. Located at both VidantaWorld Nuevo Vallarta and VidantaWorld Riviera Maya, these unforgettable performances promise to create lasting memories, enhance guests' luxurious stays, and add an exciting touch to their vacation experience.

The launch of VidantaWorld also marks the 50th anniversary of Grupo Vidanta. Founder Daniel Chávez Morán started the company with a single hotel in 1974 and spearheaded its large-scale expansion over the years, integrating creativity and innovation into his visionary approach to vacationing. Known for its comprehensive ground-up execution that leverages its expertise in design, in-house construction, and operations, Grupo Vidanta has spent the last half-century paving the way in luxury hospitality and tourism infrastructure.

Reservations at VidantaWorld are now open.

To book your luxury vacation at VidantaWorld or explore exclusive experiences, visit VidantaWorld

or call VidantaWorld's Customer Care Center at 1-855-227-5685. Join the conversation on digital platforms with @VidantaWorld.

About VidantaWorld:

VidantaWorld, the groundbreaking new venture from Grupo Vidanta, redefines luxury travel by blending opulence, adventure, and cultural immersion. With its stunning locations at VidantaWorld Nuevo Vallarta and VidantaWorld Riviera Maya, alongside VidantaWorld's ELEGANT Ultra Mega Yacht, this innovative brand sets a new global standard for experiential luxury.

Guests can explore a wealth of breathtaking attractions and exquisite accommodations while enjoying immersive entertainment offerings that elevate the art of leisure. BON Beauty of Nature Luxury Theme Park promises thrilling attractions and gourmet dining, while the Cirque du Soleil JOYÀ dinner show offers a unique fusion of high-caliber performances and exceptional cuisine. For golf enthusiasts, the VidantaWorld features four world-class courses designed by legends like Jack Nicklaus and Greg Norman and is home to the PGA TOUR Mexico Open at VidantaWorld. And Jungala Aqua Experience offers one-of-a-kind aquatic adventures and VIP luxury.

Grupo Vidanta is dedicated to crafting unforgettable experiences that evolve with the needs of travelers, transforming the future of vacationing for all generations. VidantaWorld's ELEGANT Ultra Mega Yacht, set to launch in February 2025, will provide exclusive itineraries throughout the Caribbean and Mediterranean, ensuring a luxurious experience at sea. VidantaWorld encapsulates the company's vision of unparalleled hospitality and entertainment, creating moments that resonate with guests long after their stay. To book your luxury vacation or learn more about exploring VidantaWorld's destinations and experiences, please visit VidantaWorld

or call VidantaWorld's Customer Care Center at 1-855-227-5685. Join the conversation on digital platforms with @Vidantaworld.

FOR MORE MEDIA INFORMATION:





THE ZIMMERMAN AGENCY . 850.668.2222

[email protected]





SOURCE Grupo Vidanta

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED