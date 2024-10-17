Planet Mainframe Welcomes New Editor And Producer For Cheryl Watson's Tuning Letter

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Tuning Letter Continues To Evolve and Set the Standard for Mainframe Knowledge

- Frank KyneNASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Planet Mainframe announces the appointment of Mark Wilson , Technical Director at Vertali and a well-known and respected veteran, as the new Chief Editor and Producer of Cheryl Watson's Tuning Letter. With an illustrious career spanning over 40 years in the mainframe industry, Wilson brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise, plus a passion for educating that will uphold the Tuning Letter's tradition of excellence.Wilson will be taking over primary duties in February 2025 from the (mostly) retiring Frank Kyne, a trusted expert in the mainframe community. Following decades at IBM, Kyne worked on the Tuning Letter as its primary writer and editor for the past 10 years, helping subscribers gain maximum value from their mainframe investments. His thoughtful leadership and profound insights have earned him deep respect across the industry. Showing his continued dedication to the community, Frank will stay on part-time to continue providing advice and making connections.“I can sleep easy at night knowing that this invaluable resource of Cheryl Watson's Tuning Letter is passing to Mark, one of the mainframe's most enthusiastic and energetic proponents.” Kyne said.“How many people get to say they've worked with two legends of our industry?"“I'm thrilled to be part of the next chapter of the Tuning Letter success story and to work with Planet Mainframe,” said Wilson, Technical Director at Vertali.“My team and I share the same vision of connecting the global mainframe community and bringing new value. My leadership role at the Tuning Letter is a natural progression of that desire to engage and my personal drive to promote mainframe dialogue and discussion. I can't wait to get started.”Wilson believes in giving back and has done so through activities such as managing GSE UK, serving on the Mainframes Skills Council, mentoring next-generation mainframers, volunteering with Blood Bikes, and contributing his expertise to pre-eminent industry publications and conferences.Amanda Hendley, Managing Editor at Planet Mainframe, embraces the growing expertise.“For over three decades, Cheryl Watson's Tuning Letter has been the gold standard in mainframe performance advice, so filling Frank's shoes was always going to be a challenge. We couldn't be more excited that Mark will be joining us as the new leader. Under his leadership, the Tuning Letter will continue to grow and evolve – providing indispensable insights and guidance to countless individuals, teams, and organizations worldwide.”Read previous issues and subscribe to the Tuning Letter at planetmainframe.For more information, contact:Amanda HendleyManaging EditorPlanet Mainframe+1-615-437-3070...About Planet Mainframe:Planet Mainframe is the leading independent online platform dedicated to the mainframe computing community. It offers a wealth of resources including expert articles, technical guides, industry news, and a vibrant forum for discussion and networking. Planet Mainframe serves as a critical hub for global professionals, providing the tools and knowledge needed to thrive in the evolving landscape of mainframe technology.About Cheryl Watson's Tuning Letter:Recently acquired by Planet Mainframe, Cheryl Watson's Tuning Letter has been the premier source of mainframe performance tuning insights for over 30 years. Renowned for its in-depth analysis and expert guidance, the Tuning Letter has been instrumental in helping organizations optimize their mainframe environments. Subscribe at planetmainframe.END

