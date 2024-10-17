Mekhi Phifer Reveals Smokers' Secret Weapon

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Announcing a new Brand catering to the needs of the Cannabis & Cigar aficionado

The Douser is the newest creation of snuffer alternatives for the Cannabis and Cigar industry. These handcrafted, one of a kind smoker's accessories will instantly extinguish your clip in seconds, eliminating the lingering ambient smoke that no one enjoys. The

DouserTM achieves this without crushing or ruining the cherry, allowing you to smoke, douse and relight at your leisure. These devices can be used with or in lieu of your existing ashtray and gives users the luxury to preserve their expensive herbs, cigars, or pre-rolls for later, offering less waste of resources. This enables users to enjoy their smoke at their own pace while also eliminating smoldering embers, a significant hazard for wildfires.

Mekhi Phifer and Co-Owners announce Launch of House of Douse, LLC

"The real reason I'm so excited to be Brand Ambassador and user of the Douser, is that it puts out my cigar easily & gets the job done. All my friends love it. Now they feel like something is missing when they don't have one and are asking how this has not existed before."

- Mekhi Phifer, Co-Owner

Product Name: The Douser

SRP: $35 - $149.99

Launch Date: 10/16/24

Retailers: Available only on website,



Founded by a band of brothers from NYC, including renowned actor Mekhi Phifer, House of Douse is reinventing ashtrays through their innovative and functional art pieces called Dousers. Starting at $35, these elegant accessories are designed to amplify any home-decor aesthetic.

To view the complete catalog, visit . If you'd like to discover more about who we are and how we're changing the smoking ritual just reach out. We'd be happy to answer questions and Mekhi Phifer is available for interviews. Drop us a line at contact@houseofdouse .

Victor Pleacoff

347.393.1293

[email protected]



SOURCE House of Douse, L.L.C.

