Kuwait FM: EU-GCC Summit.. Historic Event In Strategic Relations

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Oct 17 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya praised on Thursday the "tangible" results of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the European Union (EU) Summit for foreign ministers held in Brussels, Belgium.

In a statement, Al-Yahya described the summit as a historic event in line of the strategic relations between GCC and EU countries.

He pointed out that the summit laid the foundation for a new phase of fruitful cooperation between the two sides in a way that enhances their position on the international level.

He stressed that the summit was not only a chance to exchange views, but also a practical step towards deepening political, security and economic cooperation between the two sides in light of the regional and international developments and radical transformations the world is witnessing at various levels.

He added that this summit comes in a sensitive time, requiring the discussion of vital matters, most notably issues of security and stability in the Middle East, which require both sides to work in more comprehensive coordination to ensure calming the situation and avoid escalation.

Over the situation in Palestine and Lebanon, Al-Yahya mentioned that European side showed interest especially over the ceasefire in Palestinian and Lebanese lands which reflects their commitment towards the stability and security of the region.

He stressed that the continuation of violence without a fair political solution will keep the region in a state of constant instability, indicating that solutions cannot be unilateral, but must rely on a strong partnership and coordinated strategies to address the roots of crises and prevent their escalation.

Al-Yahya said that the speech of His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah's representative, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah in the summit highlighted the level of cohesion between the GCC and the EU, and the common will to enhance cooperation and expand partnership onto new horizons.

"This partnership is not only limited to confronting the current political and economic challenges, but also represents a platform for developing joint responses to international challenges in food security, climate change and sustainable energy, noting that continuing constructive dialogue and cooperation between the two sides contributes to enhancing regional and international stability," he said.

Regarding economic matters, Al-Yahya pointed out that the summit showed a common awareness of the need to intensify efforts to develop a strong and sustainable economic partnership.

He stressed that the coordination between the GCC countries and the EU must extend to vital sectors such as technology, innovation, digital economy, environmental sustainability, and renewable energy, as they are the areas that will govern the shape of the economy globally in the future.

He noted that during the summit, both sides agreed to hold the next ministerial meeting at its 29th session in Kuwait in 2025 and expressed his confidence that the meeting will be another step in strengthening EU-GCC cooperation.

He added that he looks forward to the next summit that will be hosted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 2026, which is expected to be the culmination of ongoing efforts to strengthen the partnership between the two sides. (end)

