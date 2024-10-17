Netanyahu disagrees with Macron over establishment of Israel

(MENAFN) Israeli Prime has expressed strong discontent with French President Emmanuel following remarks concerning the origins of the State of Israel. Macron reportedly stated during a cabinet meeting that Netanyahu should remember that Israel's establishment was sanctioned by a United Nations resolution. This reference pertains to the UN General Assembly's 1947 decision to partition Palestine into Jewish and Arab states, which laid the groundwork for Israel's creation.



According to an attendee at the meeting who spoke to AFP, Macron emphasized that this is not the moment to diverge from UN resolutions. His comments seemed to address the ongoing Israeli military actions against Hezbollah militants in Lebanon, particularly in light of calls from the UN for a cessation of hostilities after UN peacekeepers were injured in the region.



In response, Netanyahu firmly countered Macron's assertions, highlighting that Israel's foundation was forged through the sacrifices made by its soldiers during the Arab-Israeli War of 1948. This conflict erupted after the Palestinian leadership rejected the UN partition plan and launched an attack on the newly established Jewish state, which ultimately emerged victorious after a year of intense fighting.



The exchange between Netanyahu and Macron reflects deeper tensions regarding international perspectives on Israel's right to exist and the ongoing complexities of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. As both leaders navigate these sensitive issues, their public disagreements underscore the challenges in addressing historical grievances while seeking solutions for current geopolitical dilemmas. The implications of such disputes extend beyond their bilateral relationship, influencing broader discussions surrounding peace and stability in the region.

