BJP Leaders Congratulate Saini Upon Taking Oath As Haryana CM For Second Time

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 17 (IANS) As Nayab Singh Saini took oath as Chief of Haryana for the second time, BJP leaders MP Bansuri Swaraj and Kamaljeet Sehrawat, on Thursday, congratulated him.

Talking to IANS, Bansuri Swaraj said, "I want to congratulate respected Nayab Singh Saini for taking oath as CM of Haryana. I also want to congratulate the people of Haryana. He is like my elder brother. They have formed a double-engine of BJP in Haryana for the third time."

Swaraj further claimed that the historical results of Haryana are due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity.

"Haryana's hat-trick is all due to the work done by PM Modi. He inspired all of us to do welfare work for the people. I hope Haryana will progress and prosper under the leadership of CM Saini," she added.

BJP MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat also congratulated CM Nayab Saini upon taking oath as Haryana Chief Minister and said that people will be proud of their votes.

"People of Haryana have chosen BJP for the third time. They have chosen development over false notions or illusions. I want to thank the people for choosing BJP again. I am sure that the people of Haryana will feel proud of their votes," Sehrawat stated.

Face of Other Backward Classes (OBC), Nayab Singh Saini took oath as the Haryana Chief Minister for the second time on Thursday with the BJP defying anti-incumbency to form the government in the state for a record third consecutive term by securing an absolute majority in Haryana.

OBC leader Saini, 54, had first taken over as Chief Minister in March this year, succeeding Manohar Lal Khattar who had headed the state since 2014.

PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP's top leadership and 18 National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Chief Ministers attended a mega political gathering in Panchkula.