Exploring What Is Included In Public Record Information With Eagle Eye Screening Solutions

Understanding Public Records

Public records are documents or pieces of information maintained by government agencies that are accessible to the general public. These records cover a wide range of information that can be crucial for employers when verifying the backgrounds of potential employees. Criminal records, civil court records, driving records, sex offender registries, and limited access to education records are some of the key types of public records that employers can access for background screenings.

Criminal Records

Criminal records include arrest records, criminal convictions, and court records. They are instrumental for determining if a candidate has any legal infractions that might impact their suitability for a role.

Civil Court Records

Civil court records encompass information about civil lawsuits, bankruptcies, liens, and judgments. Reviewing these records can provide insights into a candidate's financial history and any legal disputes they may be involved in.

Driving Records

For positions that involve driving, accessing a candidate's driving records is essential. Driving records reveal moving violations, DUIs, suspensions, and other traffic-related offenses. These records help employers assess whether a candidate is a suitable fit for roles that require responsible vehicle operation.

Sex Offender Registry

The sex offender registry is a critical resource for roles that involve working with vulnerable populations. Employers must ensure that candidates do not have a history of sexual offenses that would make them unsuitable for such positions.

Education Records

Education verification often requires consent from the applicant. While public records can sometimes provide limited information about educational institutions attended, they are not a comprehensive source for verifying educational qualifications. Employers must ensure that they obtain the necessary consent from candidates and use verified sources for education verification.

Legal Compliance

Employers must comply with the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA) and local regulations when accessing and using public records for employment screening. This includes obtaining written consent from the candidate and providing them with a copy of the report along with a notice of their rights.

Accuracy and Relevance

It is crucial for employers to ensure that the information obtained from public records is accurate and relevant to the job role. Acting on incorrect or outdated data could lead to wrongful discrimination or hiring decisions.

Privacy Considerations

Respecting the privacy of candidates is paramount. Employers should handle all public record information responsibly, ensuring that it is only used for legitimate hiring purposes.

Eagle Eye's Commitment to Excellence

Under the seasoned leadership of Jason Allen, Eagle Eye Screening Solutions is revolutionizing the public records retrieval industry with precision-led searches tailored for screening operations. The company's unwavering commitment to quality and integration ensures that clients receive actionable intelligence that builds confidence in their hiring decisions. By deploying over 3,800 automated court sites, Eagle Eye bolsters CRA performance and profit margins, making it the preferred choice for businesses seeking reliable public record research.

Building Confidence Through Data Integrity

Eagle Eye Screening is not just about records; it is about building confidence. With advanced technologies and a focus on delivering fresh, accurate, and vetted data, Eagle Eye steps ahead of the curve in providing employers with the information they need. Its specialty lies in offering tailored, cutting-edge solutions that meet the diverse needs of clients across various industries.

The Future of Public Records Research

Eagle Eye Screening Solutions continues to lead the way in public records research by integrating innovative technologies and maintaining a commitment to data integrity. By providing seamless integration and expert curation, Eagle Eye is setting the standard for excellence in the industry.

In conclusion, public record information is an invaluable resource for employers. With a focus on accuracy, legal compliance, and privacy considerations, employers can access the actionable intelligence they need to make informed hiring decisions in a competitive marketplace.

