Iran’s red meat output rises by 3 percent in 1 month

(MENAFN) According to the Statistical Center of Iran (SCI), the production of red meat in the country experienced a three percent increase during the fifth month of the current Iranian calendar year (from July 22 to August 21), compared to the previous month. This growth resulted in a total production of 32,949 tons of red meat during this period, indicating a positive trend in the domestic meat industry.



The production breakdown reveals that beef and veal dominated the red meat output, contributing 18,513 tons. Lamb and mutton followed closely behind with 11,057 tons, while goat meat accounted for 2,639 tons, and red meat from other livestock contributed 740 tons. This diverse composition highlights the variety of red meat available in the Iranian market, although the overall supply has seen fluctuations.



Interestingly, the supply of red meat in the fifth month of this year declined by 20 percent compared to the same month in the previous year. This decrease suggests that despite the month-on-month production increase, the overall availability of red meat has been impacted, which may affect market dynamics and consumer access to this essential food source.



Iran is recognized as one of the leading consumers of red meat in the West Asia region, with lamb being particularly popular among consumers. However, per capita consumption in Iran is approximately one-third of that seen in countries like the United States and Australia, a disparity largely attributed to the prohibition of pork under Islamic law. To supplement local production, Iran imports a significant portion of its red meat, primarily from Brazil, where Iranian supervisors oversee the culling processes to ensure adherence to religious regulations.

