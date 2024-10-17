French firm, executives to face trial for financing terrorism in Syria

(MENAFN) French multinational cement company Lafarge SA, along with four of its former executives, is set to face trial for financing in Syria, following a decision by investigating judges on October 16. This development marks a crucial milestone after eight years of proceedings initiated by human rights organizations Sherpa and the European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights (ECCHR). The case revolves around allegations that Lafarge financed various armed groups, including the Daesh/ISIS terror organization, to ensure the continuation of operations at its cement plant in Syria during the ongoing civil conflict.



The significance of this trial is underscored by the fact that Lafarge is the first company globally to be charged with complicity in crimes against humanity. Sherpa and ECCHR have emphasized the importance of holding companies accountable, stating that "acts of complicity cannot go unpunished" and must be addressed to uphold justice. The charges against Lafarge and the executives include financing a terror enterprise and violating a European embargo, highlighting the serious implications of corporate actions in conflict zones.



Among the defendants are two former executives who oversaw security at the Syrian facility, as well as Syrian businessman Firas Tlass. Notably, the charges against Lafarge's former security director have been dismissed. However, the trial will not permit Syrian employees to seek compensation, as their status as plaintiffs was deemed inadmissible. While this trial focuses on the financing of terrorism, investigations into Lafarge’s alleged complicity in broader crimes against humanity are ongoing.



The French Supreme Court has previously acknowledged the gravity of the charges against Lafarge, emphasizing that "the multiplication of acts of complicity enables crimes against humanity." Sherpa and ECCHR remain committed to supporting the plaintiffs in their quest for justice and reparation, illustrating the ongoing struggle for accountability in this landmark case.

